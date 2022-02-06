"The rich protecting the rich" - Fans fume after learning Dan Snyder will have final say in release of NFL's investigation into Washington Commanders

Dan Snyder will have the final say over the release of information regarding the investigation of his team, according to ESPN's Tisha Thompson. The NFL will need to be given the OK by the man at the center of the latest accusations if they are to release the findings, according to a document that was released by the congressional committee that conducted the investigation on Friday.

This has led fans to claim that the owners are being protected and the rich are protecting the rich. One Twitter user said that NFL commissioner Rodger Goddell is employed by the owners to help protect them.

"The rich protecting the rich," they wrote. "Also people wake up I know most know this but Goodell is employed by the owners. Dan is protected by the other owners because this issue is not just a Washington issue. They will hide and cover up all they can, so other owners don’t get exposed."

RedHawksFF @RedHawksFF @SeifertESPN @TishaESPN The rich protecting the rich. Also people wake up I know most know this but Goodell is employed by the owners. Dan is protected by the other owners because this issue is not just a Washington issue. They will hide and cover up all they can, so other owners don’t get exposed. @SeifertESPN @TishaESPN The rich protecting the rich. Also people wake up I know most know this but Goodell is employed by the owners. Dan is protected by the other owners because this issue is not just a Washington issue. They will hide and cover up all they can, so other owners don’t get exposed.

Another fan wrote that the league made the agreement to make it as hard as possible to obtain the report and that what is in the report must not make for good reading.

PanninhoS @PanninhoS @factor71_rjn @SeifertESPN @TishaESPN The league entered this agreement after Congress stepped in to make it as hard as possible for anyone to get the report. Imagine what has to be in that report for them to go that length. @factor71_rjn @SeifertESPN @TishaESPN The league entered this agreement after Congress stepped in to make it as hard as possible for anyone to get the report. Imagine what has to be in that report for them to go that length.

Another fan said that they saw a piece last week detailing how the NFL can become more transparent. According to the fan, this would mean a move to public ownership of teams. After this issue, it is clear to see why this is recommended.

Aidan Dollins 🥋 @aidan_dollins @SeifertESPN @TishaESPN I saw a piece this week about how the only way to solve many of the issues the NFL has is to move towards corporate/public ownership. Maybe that wasn't such a batshit thought after all... @SeifertESPN @TishaESPN I saw a piece this week about how the only way to solve many of the issues the NFL has is to move towards corporate/public ownership. Maybe that wasn't such a batshit thought after all...

One Twitter user, then, wrote that he was glad he was not a Washington fan with how clear it was that the league was protecting Snyder.

David Wang @WangoTango86 @SeifertESPN @billbarnwell @TishaESPN Man I’m glad I’m not a Washington fan, how obvious can they make that they’re protecting the dude which is even more off putting at the moment with all the Rooney rule drama going on concurrently. Keep the findings private just get rid of Goodell and Snyder and let’s move on @SeifertESPN @billbarnwell @TishaESPN Man I’m glad I’m not a Washington fan, how obvious can they make that they’re protecting the dude which is even more off putting at the moment with all the Rooney rule drama going on concurrently. Keep the findings private just get rid of Goodell and Snyder and let’s move on

One user said that Snyder had two options: release the findings or sell the team over the investigation.

Kevin Seifert @SeifertESPN



espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… "The NFL may not be able to publicly release the findings of its internal investigation of the Washington Commanders without the explicit permission of owner Daniel Snyder." Via @TishaESPN "The NFL may not be able to publicly release the findings of its internal investigation of the Washington Commanders without the explicit permission of owner Daniel Snyder." Via @TishaESPN. espn.com/nfl/story/_/id…

Another fan wrote that it was a joke that Snyder had final say on whether the report was released or not.

Patrick McLoud @pm230831 @SeifertESPN @TishaESPN Lmfao. What a joke. The owner under investigation gets to allow or block the release?? @SeifertESPN @TishaESPN Lmfao. What a joke. The owner under investigation gets to allow or block the release??

Dan Snyder has power to release findings

Snyder has the final say on if the findings are released or not

It is certainly an odd way to go about it -- having the man at the heart of the accusations have the power to not make the findings public. It has led some to come to the conclusion that the league is protecting, not only the owner of the Washington Commanders, but other owners as well.

Is the league trying to shield the billionaire from the accusations, or is it trying to protect not only him but also other owners from potential wrongdoing? There was a second document released that stated that Beth Wilkinson, who was charged with doing the internal investigation, was asked by the team to provide a written investigation. But in another odd twist, Rodger Goddell previously said that she gave the presentation orally, so no findings could be released.

It is rather odd that the league would change its agreement like this, but it does seem to show that they are not being transparent regarding the findings associated with the accusations surrounding Snyder. The owner's attorney did release a statement in response.

Tisha Thompson @TishaESPN We're received a statement from Dan Snyder's attorney via the Washington Commanders about the documents released by Congress today. Full story here: espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… We're received a statement from Dan Snyder's attorney via the Washington Commanders about the documents released by Congress today. Full story here: espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… https://t.co/y1tqrc95G2

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, one of the hosts of the roundtable discussion as the six former employees detailed their experiences on the alleged sexual harassment and abuse, released a statement detailing the two documents that were released.

"This morning, we released two key documents: the first shows Wilkinson was hired to write a report, but as we know, NFL changed that plan" he said on Friday per ESPN.com.

Also Read Article Continues below

"The second shows the Commanders and NFL agreed to pursue a 'joint legal strategy,' raising serious doubts about NFL's commitment to independence and transparency in investigating the Commanders. We will continue to investigate, get answers, provide accountability for these victims and workers across America."

Edited by Windy Goodloe