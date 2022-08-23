"So blessed" - Brittany Matthews' prominent baby bump visible in Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi's latest IG post featuring Jackson Mahomes

The Mahomes family is quickly becoming one of the most famous in the NFL, despite no one but Patrick playing in the league. Mahomes' father played in the MLB but only Patrick has stepped foot onto an NFL field to play. Despite that, his wife and brother are exceptionally famous.

The matriarch of the family, Randi, shared a post on Instagram with her family, which included wife Brittany and brother Jackson.

She captioned it:

"Family time is my favorite time… so blessed."

The quarterback is carrying his first child, Sterling, and his wife is carrying their second with a very visible baby bump. They have not revealed the due date, but it is expected to be soon, certainly during the NFL season.

Will Patrick Mahomes take home another MVP award?

In his first full year as a starter (he started one game in his rookie season), the former Texas Tech quarterback won the MVP award and took his team to overtime in the AFC Championship Game.

Four years later, it would have been expected that he take home another award. While he did win a Super Bowl MVP and has been a Pro Bowler every year, the quarterback has not landed that second MVP yet.

He finished in the top three for MVP voting in 2020. Is the second MVP award coming for Mahomes?

According to VegasInsider, he stands a pretty good chance. He's not the favorite, but he does have very good odds:

Josh Allen +650

Patrick Mahomes +750

Tom Brady +800

Aaron Rodgers +850

Justin Herbert +900

Joe Burrow +1200

Dak Prescott +1300

Matthew Stafford +1400

Russell Wilson +1400

Kyler Murray +2000

Lamar Jackson +2000

He finds himself slightly behind Josh Allen but ahead of Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and up-and-coming rival Justin Herbert.

The Chiefs star will be dealing with the loss of an elite wide receiver this year. Tyreek Hill was shipped off to Miami and has been replaced with JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Hill will be a tough player to replace because he is widely considered one of the best receivers in the NFL. Vegas doesn't believe that the 2018 NFL MVP will struggle too much without him, though.

He does still have Mecole Hardman, Travis Kelce and the aforementioned Smith-Schuster, as well as Andy Reid calling plays. And if there's anyone who can overcome a loss like Hill, it's Mahomes.

