"Right now, that SOB is the enemy" - Patriots coach says team focused on beating Tom Brady and the Buccaneers

When Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after two decades with the New England Patriots, many wondered why. Did Brady not like playing for the Patriots? Were there tensions behind the scenes?

There seems to be a lot of anticipation of a reunion for not only Tom Brady but also tight end Rob Gronkowski, who spent nine seasons in New England before a brief retirement.

However, as Brady is just days away from making his return, it seems that every day there is another member of the Patriots coaching staff who has nothing but kind words for the quarterback. But that is all going to change when both the Patriots and Buccaneers take the field on Sunday night at Gillete Stadium.

Patriots coach delcares Tom Brady the 'enemy' when he takes the field

New England Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears had nothing but nice things to say about Tom Brady. He said in a video conference this week that he is still a big Tom Brady fan and that he is honored that he spent 20 years with Brady.

Fears went on to say that not only is Brady a great player but also a great all-around person and how much he misses being around him every day, like he has for 20 years.

But when the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field on Sunday night, Fears says that all the love and admiration that he has for Brady will go right out the window. Fears said:

“But right now, that SOB is the enemy. … I still love him. I think he’s a great person. But I’m not going to be sharing any love when it comes to game time. We’ll share that love afterwards, when it’s all said and done.”

Ivan Fears has been a long-time, well-loved coach for the New England Patriots. He was hired even before Bill Belichick in 1991 but left to work for the Chicago Bears before returning to the New England Patriots in 1999.

While there will be plenty of hugs and chats during pre-game and even perhaps post-game, when the teams are between the lines, it is all professional between the Bucs and Patriots. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the game 2-1 after experiencing their first loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3. The Patriots are 1-2, with their only victory coming in Week 2 against the New York Jets.

