"Some people can't run a clock" - When Michael Irvin explained why Jerry Rice ran a slow 4.7s 40-yard dash

NFL legend Michael Irvin won three Super Bowls as a wideout during his career with the Dallas Cowboys. However, he once explained how the Scouting Combine and Pro Day stats didn't matter much when it came to great players like Jerry Rice.

During an appearance on "The Facility" in December 2023, host Skip Bayless asked Irvin his thoughts on Rice. Rice went on to become arguably the greatest wideout in the league, despite completing his 40-yard dash in a relatively slow 4.71 seconds. Irvin responded in a manner that only he and other greats could.

"Some people can't run a clock and some people can't run with a football," Irvin said. "And Jerry Rice is not going to run with the clock. Because why? The clock speed in a 40-yard dash is really about how quick you get moving, how fast you get moving right now.

"But speed on the football field is, I just gotta outrun that guy right behind me. And when Jerry Rice gets the ball in his hands, it's a whole different thing, man. He's a better runner when he gets his speed going. That's why he's not a great 40 timer."

Rice holds multiple NFL records, including the most receiving yards (22,895), receptions (1,549), receiving touchdowns (197) and a few others. He played 16 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, where he won his three Super Bowls. The legendary wideout also had a three-and-a-half-year stint with the then-Oakland Raiders and half a season with the Seattle Seahawks before retiring in 2006.

Rice was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

Michael Irvin outlines his hopes for Dallas Cowboys heading into 2025 NFL draft

NFL: Former Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Irvin - Source: Imagn

Michael Irvin made an appearance on the "Up & Adams" show on Monday morning and urged the Cowboys to draft Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round this year.

“I’m hoping Jeanty is there,” Irvin said. “He is a difference maker. That different dude (Jeanty) is a different dude. I witnessed it when Emmitt (Smith) got here to Dallas.”

The Cowboys hold the No. 12 pick in the first round of this year's draft. They need some firepower in their offensive backfield and Jeanty, who finished second in the Heisman voting in 2024, could provide them with that spark.

