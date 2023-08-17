‘Somebody knew what they were doing’: When Josh Allen pointed at conspiracy after resurfaced old tweets

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had old tweets come up on the day of the NFL Draft.

Allen was projected to be a first-round pick and was eventually selected seventh overall by the Bills. Buffalo traded up to make Allen their franchise quarterback, despite many thinking that he would be a bust.

Although Allen has exceeded expectations, on Draft Day, old tweets from when he was 15 surfaced of him using racial slurs and other offensive language. Right away, several NFL teams reached out to his agent, but only the Bills spoke to Allen directly and drafted him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Josh Allen revealed in 2018 that he did delete the tweets months ago and was unsure how they resurfaced on Draft Day.

“Somebody knew what they were doing,” Allen said back in 2018. “It's out there. It's my fault. I can't blame anyone else for my own mistakes.”

After being selected seventh overall by the Bills, Josh Allen said that he was looking forward to going to Buffalo and owning up to what he did.

"I am who I am today, and I wasn't that guy six years ago when I was 15 years old,” Allen said.

“Obviously I've got to man up and take it on the chin, and what happened was not acceptable, and it's never going to happen again.”

Josh Allen did end up winning over the locker room and has been a beloved figure in the Bills' locker room since then.

Josh Allen's NFL stats

Josh Allen ended up taking over as the starting quarterback of the Buffalo Bills midway through his rookie season. He went 5-6, throwing for 2074 yards and 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

After a better sophomore season, Allen started to take over the NFL in his third season and has now become one of the best players in the league. In five years in the NFL, Allen is 52-24 as a starter throwing for 18,397 yards, 138 touchdowns, and 60 interceptions while also running for 3087 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Buffalo Bills 2023 season

The Buffalo Bills kick off their season on Monday Night Football on the road against the New York Jets.

Their home opener will be in Week 2 on Sept. 17 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Buffalo will also play the likes of Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys this season.

The Bills are the betting favorites to win the AFC East once again. They have the second-best odds to win the AFC and the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl.

Poll : Do you remember these tweets coming up on Josh Allen's Draft Day? Yes No 0 votes