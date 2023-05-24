Spencer Paysinger Net Worth: How much is the former NFL LB worth in 2023?

Spencer Paysinger has seamlessly transitioned from the football field to the big screen. The former New York Giants linebacker went on to become both co-producer and actor in the TV series "All American," which draws inspiration from his own life story.

The Crenshaw native went undrafted in 2011 coming out of the Oregon Ducks. He eventually made his way into the NFL after being picked up by the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent. He went on to have a noteworthy career in the NFL.

All-American is based off of the life of Spencer Paysinger, who played in the NFL.

How much is Spencer Paysinger worth?

With his athletic prowess and business acumen, Paysinger has made a name for himself in multiple industries. The former linebacker reportedly has a net worth of $5 million as of 2023. His immense contribution on both the field and the screen earned him a valuable income.

Spencer last appeared in the NFL in 2017. He retired from the game at the age of 29 after he was released by the Carolina Panthers. He had a successful career spanning seven seasons in the league and accumulated earnings amounting to $4,550,764.

His earnings in the NFL aided his adventure into the movie industry after retirement. The Super Bowl winner was the consulting producer of The CW drama "All American" in 2018 after he was able to pitch the show to Warner Bros. executives earlier in 2017.

In addition to these ventures, Spencer Paysinger established a coffee shop called Hilltop Café in his neighborhood. Furthermore, he actively participates in the management of an investment fund named Afterball LLC. The primary objective of this fund is to assist football players in navigating their lives once their playing careers abruptly come to an end.

Spencer Paysinger's NFL career

Paysinger played for three teams in the NFL during his seven-year career.

He spent the first four years with the New York Giants, where he won the Super Bowl. He later played two seasons with the Miami Dolphins before joining the Carolina Panthers for one year.

Known for his athletic abilities and undeniable charisma, the linebacker recorded a total of 224 combined tackles as an NFL player. He also has the overall record of 4 passes defended, 5 fumble recoveries, 2 tackle-for-loss, 1 forced fumble and 1 sack.

The South Los Angeles-born linebacker mentioned he never planned to play in the NFL beyond the age of 30. However, he revealed he was the type that was very scared of life after retirement.

That fear propelled him to create a support system aimed at providing the type of security and stability that is often elusive for professional football players.

