Spencer Rattler draft projection: 3 best NFL landing spots for South Carolina’s QB

Spencer Rattler is among the many players who are expected to feature prominently in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Having declared himself eligible in late November last year, he is just one of a handful of quarterback prospects in the class. And while he is not as highly regarded as Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, he can still prove a valuable asset to whoever drafts him.

But first, who is Spencer Rattler? And how did he gain his profile?

Spencer Rattler draft profile

The Spencer Rattler story begins in Phoenix, Arizona. He attended Pinnacle High School, where he threw for 11,083 yards (the state high school record) and 116 touchdowns, and rushed for 1,040 yards and 16 touchdowns. However, he generated a minor controversy when he was suspended for a violation of a code of conduct, and ultimately failed to finish his senior season.

Still, he had attracted Division I offers by then, and he chose Oklahoma. By his redshirt freshman season, he was a starter; but a sophomore benching against Texas for Caleb Williams led him to join the transfer portal.

Rattler eventually settled on South Carolina, and in his first season there, he led the Gamecocks to an 8-5 record that included upset defeats of Tennessee and Clemson. He then set career-highs in completions and passing yards in 2023-24.

Based on the footage, Rattler is capable of getting completions even where they should not normally happen, especially when scrambling outside the pocket. He is also an adept rusher, being able to find vast spaces that a defense leaves when attempting a pass rush.

With that being said, which three teams represent the best fit for him?

3) New England Patriots

Jerod Mayo may want a clean break at quarterback, and Spener Rattler may be the man at the forefront

The New England Patriots have a new head coach and general manager in Jerod Mayo and Eliot Wolf respectively, and they may want to change course under center.

It is no secret that outside of his rookie season, Mac Jones has been disappointing. His backup Bailey Zappe, outside of a 2022 four-game stretch as a rookie, has fared no better.

Both of them stand a strong chance of being traded away from Foxboro when the offseason begins next month, leaving the Patriots in need of a new quarterback. Could Spencer Rattler be that man? His rushing abilities could represent a paradigm shift for a team that traditionally has not had to rely on a dual-threat quarterback.

2) New York Jets

The New York Jets need insurance for Aaron Rodgers

2023-24 was something of a nightmare for the New York Jets.

They had seemingly made the trade of the decade at the time by acquiring perennial MVP Aaron Rodgers, only for him to snap his Achilles in his very first game with the team. As a result, Zach Wilson was recalled; but of course, he struggled again.

Now it is 2024. Wilson is projected to be gone, but no one knows what the future holds in store for Rodgers. Spencer Rattler could be the bridge between the now and the future, with the likes of Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson at his disposal.

1) Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith is not getting any younger, and John Schneider needs a contingency plan

Someone here may be asking why a resurgent team like the Seattle Seahawks will draft a quarterback, even though Geno Smith has been stellar.

Two reasons.

First, his primary backup Drew Lock is a free agent, and it is unsure whether he will stay with the team. Second, Smith himself is 33 years old; and while he is still a highly intelligent player, he does not have finite durability.

Enter Spencer Rattler. He is young enough to learn under the two-time Pro Bowler and potentially succeed him; plus he will get to work with the likes of Kenneth Walker III, DK Metcalf, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.