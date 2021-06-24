Spring League 2021: Linemen QB Ryan Willis wins the 2021 MVP Award

Ryan Willis and the Linemen capped off their 2021 Spring League season with a Mega Bowl victory over the Jousters.

Ryan Willis was the most consistent quarterback during the 2021 season. He led the Linemen to a five-game winning streak to end the regular season. Willis led the Linemen to a six-game winning streak to end the 2021 season.

After watching the six-week season, it's easy to see how Ryan Willis became the 2021 Spring League MVP.

Ryan Willis' 2021 Spring League MVP season

Ryan Willis took over the lead in passing yards after Week 3 of the 2021 season. He never looked back after taking the top spot. Willis carried the Linemen throughout the 2021 Spring League season.

Willis brought home the North Division's Player of the Week award during Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Ryan Willis' Week 3 Stats

26/37, 293 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception

Rushing touchdown

The Spring League 2021 - high single-game passing yards

The Spring League 2021 - high single-game total touchdowns

The Spring League 2021 - passing leader with 671 passing yards

The Spring League 2021 - passing touchdown co-leader with five passing touchdowns

Willis surpassed his Week 3 Player of the Week stats during the Linemen's Week 4 game against the Conquerors. Ryan Willis became the first quarterback in The Spring League to surpass 400 passing yards in a single game. He registered 444 passing yards and four touchdowns during Week 4.

Ryan Willis ended the 2021 Spring League season throwing 318 yards and three touchdowns against the Alphas in Week 6. The Linemen's Week 6 victory over the Alphas claimed their rightful spot in the Mega Bowl.

Willis capped off his successful 2021 Spring League season with a big game in the Mega Bowl. His performance in the Mega Bowl awarded him with the MVP award.

Ryan Willis' Mega Bowl Stats

26/37, 167 passing yards, two touchdowns

Mega Bowl game-winning touchdown drive

The Spring League 2021 - high single-game passing yards

The Spring League 2021 - regular season passing leader with 1,680 passing yards

The Spring League 2021 - regular-season passing touchdowns leader with 13 passing touchdowns

Ryan Willis left no doubter on the field during the 2021 Spring League season. He proved every week that he was the unanimous Spring League MVP. Willis also helped establish that the Linemen were the best team in 2021.

