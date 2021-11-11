Mark Hamill upset with Aaron Rodgers' wardrobe choice during apologetic Pat McAfee interview

Aaron Rodgers just took a proverbial lightsaber to the gut because Luke Skywalker himself is shaking his head at the Packers quarterback.

Rodgers was wearing Star Wars attire during his most recent contentious COVID conversation. Mark Hamill, who played the legendary Jedi in the iconic Star Wars films, just doled out the admonishment of the Packers quarterback on social media.

Hamill Upset With Rodgers' Wardrobe

Hamill went after Rodgers for his wardrobe decision on The Pat McAfee Show. The three-time Saturn Award winner said of Rodgers' The Rise of Skywalker hooded sweatshirt:

"Of all the sweatshirts he could have worn, he had to take full responsibility in THAT one?"

Hamill added a weary-faced emoji to his tweet about the interview, plainly displaying his disagreement with Rodgers' personal views on the vaccine and the way the quarterback has gone about communicating it to the public. Rodgers expressed regret for having deceived people when he stated he was "immunized.”

Rodgers is unvaccinated and therefore was supposed to adhere to NFL COVID protocols, including wearing masks at the Packers facility and avoiding gatherings of more than three people when away from the facility. That was the cause for Rodgers not being available last Sunday’s game versus the Chiefs.

He was given a fine by the league for his actions. Per the discipline timetable agreed upon by the NFL and the NFL Players Association, the Packers were also fined $300,000, while Rodgers was fined $14,650.

The criticism from Hamill has got to sting Rodgers a little, seeing how the All-Pro quarterback is a major "Star Wars" geek. He has dressed up more than once in "Star Wars"-themed attire.

Rodgers even notably wore an Obi-Wan Kenobi costume with his former girlfriend, actress Olivia Munn, in 2015 for the movie premiere of 'The Force Awakens'. In fact, he even called out the Ewoks while guest-hosting "Jeopardy!" this previous year.

He was seen being a nerd out at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge with fiancé Shailene Woodley in Florida in April of this year. Hamill would be flattered, but not as much based on his stern criticism.

As might be expected, may the force be with Rodgers when he hears of Hamill's thoughts.

