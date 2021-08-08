“Started with the gold teeth, ended with a gold jacket.”: Former Colts RB Edgerrin James did it his way all the way to the Hall of Fame

Edgerrin James was primarily remembered as a dominant running back for the Indianapolis Colts. Before Ezekiel Elliot and Alvin Kamara's bling hit the scene, it was Edgerrin James.

Aside from his dominance on the field, Edgerrin James was well known for his gold teeth. Back then, it was a rare look and created a unique persona for fans to follow. The teeth and dominant career eventually led him into the Hall of Fame. Here is how.

Edgerrin James' ascendance

Indianapolis Colts

While James played for three teams in his career, he is primarily remembered for the time he spent with the Indianapolis Colts. He was drafted by the Colts in 1999 and served as the running back for Peyton Manning until the end of the 2005 season. His best years came in his first two seasons.

In 1999, James had 1553 yards and 13 touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. Additionally, he had 62 catches for almost 600 yards and four touchdowns. Put simply, James could do it all. He could run at an eccentric pace and catch the ball as a solid dump option.

In 2000, James eclipsed those numbers and set a new standard for himself. In 2000, James had 387 rushes for 1709 yards and 13 touchdowns. As a receiver, James caught 63 balls for almost 600 yards and five touchdowns.

This ended up being the best season of his career. While he peaked early on, he still put together many more great seasons after a couple of years of somewhat disappointing results.

In 2000, James earned more than 1700 yards. However, in 2001 and 2002, James would earn a combined total less than that. He only played in six games in 2001. That said, after the slump, James got right back on the horse. Over the next three seasons, he earned around 1400 yards and ten touchdowns on average each season.

Unfortunately for James, his final season in Indianapolis came one year before the Colts won the Super Bowl. Nevertheless, after a switch to the Arizona Cardinals, James was able to put together two more solid seasons. He played in every game and earned over 1100 yards and six touchdowns in each of the two seasons. However, after 2007, James started his final regression.

James' final regression

In 2008, James earned only 514 yards and started seven games for the Cardinals. It would be his last noticeable impact in the NFL. In 2009, James showed up in Seattle but failed to impress. He only earned 125 yards and didn't start a game. It was his final season.

Indianapolis Colts vs San Francisco 49ers - October 9, 2005

In the end, James played in 148 games and earned more than 12000 yards and 80 touchdowns. When Colts fans remember James, they fondly remember running the ball at will.

