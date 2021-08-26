Pittsburgh Steelers vs Carolina Panthers: Injury report and starting lineup - August 27 | NFL preseason 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers play their final pre-season games Friday night in Carolina. The Steelers are 3-0, and the Panthers are 0-2 this preseason.

The starting lineups are beginning to take shape, as is the injury report. The Steelers have announced Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph will sit this one out. Starting running back Najee Harris will also sit for the first time this preseason.

The Panthers' biggest star, Christian McCaffrey, will be a healthy scratch.

Steelers vs Panthers injury report

Pittsburgh Steelers

#Steelers WR Chase Claypool did not suffer a significant injury in practice today, sources say. Major sigh of relief for Pittsburgh. We’ll see what the resulting diagnosis is but definite relief after how it looked. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 17, 2021

The biggest name on the injury report is starting wide receiver Chase Claypool. Claypool suffered a minor ankle sprain last week in practice. Cornerback Arthur Maulet and defensive end Calvin Taylor are the only other Steelers who suffered injuries last week.

Head coach Mike Tomlin was non-committal about how much his starters would play. Stephon Tuitt and T.J. Watt are two starters who haven't played all pre-season.

Carolina Panthers

Panthers linebacker Josh Bynes suffered an injury during practice on Wednesday. Bynes had to be carted off the field.

Meanwhile, starting wide receiver D.J. Moore is dealing with a back injury and is questionable. Running backs Reggie Bonnafon and Rodney Smith have been ruled out, which means the Panthers will ask a lot out of rookie Chubba Hubbard.

Unlike the Steelers, the Panthers will be playing their starters.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Carolina Panthers predicted starters

Pittsburgh Steelers

Third-stringer Dwayne Haskins will get his first chance to start and will be handing it off to Benny Snell.

Assuming Tomlin holds onto his quote, Anthony Johnson and Matthew Sexton will start at wide receiver. James Washington is the most experienced player in the starting lineup, while Pat Freiermuth will look to build off two touchdowns last week at tight end.

The offensive line will consist of Chukwuma Orokafor and Zach Banner at tackle. The interior will include Kevin Dotson, Kendrick Green and Trai Turner. Dan Moore Jr. is the name who could earn a surprise start as he's impressed all pre-season.

On the defensive line, Chris Wormley, Isaiah Buggs and Isaiah Loudermilk will see the majority of the snaps. Ulysees Gilbert III, Robert Spillane, Cassius Marsh and Alex Highsmith will start at linebacker.

The secondary will be made up of James Pierre, Justin Layne and Tre Norwood at cornerback. With the injury to Maulet, they're thin if Joe Haden and Cameron Sutton don't play. Terrell Edmunds and Miles Killebrew will man the starting safety roles.

Finally, Chris Boswell will kick, and Jordan Berry will start at punter.

Carolina Panthers

Matt Rhule said he wants starters to get a good half (or maybe less) Friday against the Steelers, with the exception of McCaffrey. He’s likely on the shelf until the Jets game.



Christian seems OK with that. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 23, 2021

Sam Darnold will be starting for the Panthers at QB, and due to injuries to the backfield, Chubba Hubbard will get a full workload. Rookie Terrance Marshall Jr. will start alongside David Moore and freshly re-signed Robby Anderson at WR.

Dan Arnold will start at tight end, and the regular season offensive line will start together. Cameron Erving, Pat Elfein, Matt Paradis, John Miller, and Taylor Moton will play at least one series.

The starting defensive line will consist of Brian Burns, Derrick Brown, DaQuan Jones, and Morgan Fox. Shaq Thompson, Jermaine Carter and Haason Reddick will be the starting linebackers. Donte Jackson, Rashaan Melvin and rookie Jaycee Horn will slot in at cornerback.

Justin Burris and Jeremy Chinn will be the starting safeties, and as far as special teams go, Joey Slye will kick while Joseph Charlton punts.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Carolina Panthers starting lineup

Pittsburgh Steelers

Dwayne Haskins | RB - Benny Snell | WR - James Washington, Anthony Johnson, Matthew Sexton | TE - Pat Freiermuth | OL - Chukwuma Orokafor, Kevin Dotson, Kendrick Green, Trai Turner, Zach Banner

DE - Chris Wormley, Isaiah Buggs, Isaiahh Loudermilk | LB - Robert Spillane, Ulysses Gilbert III, Alex Highsmith, Cassius Marsh | CB - Justin Layne, James Pierre, Tre Norwood | S - Terrell Edmunds, Miles Killebrew | K - Chris Boswell | P - Jordan Berry

Carolina Panthers

QB - Sam Darnold | RB - Chubba Hubbard | WR - Robby Anderson, Terrance Marshall Jr, David Moore | TE - Dan Arnold | OL - Cameron Erving, Pat Elfein, Matt Paradis, John Miller, Taylor Moton

DE - Brian Burns, Derrick Brown, DaQuan Jones, Morgan Fox | LB - Shaq Thompson, Jermaine Carter, Haason Reddick | CB - Donte Jackson, Rasheem Melvin, Jaycee Horn | S - Justin Burris, Jeremy Chinn | K - Joe Slye | P - Joseph Charlton

Edited by Colin D'Cunha