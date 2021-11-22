This stat proves how rookie Najee Harris has single-handedly addressed Steelers' run-game

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Najee Harris in the first round of the draft this year, and it was a questionable pick at the time. As much as the Steelers needed a running back, the offensive line was another need. But the former Alabama star has shown the Steelers that they made the correct selection.

Harris may not have the most impressive box score numbers, but Harris has single-handedly transformed how the Steelers operate offensively. The Steelers running back only needs 37 scrimmage yards in Week 11 to hold a unique spot in franchise history.

Harris has accounted for 32% of Pittsburgh's scrimmage yards this season, second most in the NFL. With 37 scrimmage yards tonight, Steelers RB Najee Harris will become the first rookie in franchise history with at least 1,000 scrimmage yards in his first 10 career games. Harris has accounted for 32% of Pittsburgh's scrimmage yards this season, second most in the NFL.

Najee Harris has single-handedly addressed the Steelers' run-game

Najee Harris has taken the faltering Steelers rushing attack from last season and transformed them into a credible unit. In 2020, James Conner was the lead running back, and the team was last in yards per game on the ground.

This season, the Steelers still aren't lighting the world on fire, necessarily. They're 26th in rushing yards per game, but that doesn't tell the entire story.

Harris is second in the NFL in carries this year, trailing just Derrick Henry. Ben Roethlisberger has taken a backseat to the bell cow Harris. Harris hasn't shieded away from taking on a large number of carries.

More importantly, Harris has emerged as a pass-catching presence out of the backfield. The 23-year-old is second in the league in receptions for running backs. Ben Roethlisberger is comfortable throwing to him, and it's unlocked something their offense has lacked since Le'Veon Bell.

Harris accounts for 32 percent of the team's total offense, showing how much the Steelers rely on the first-round pick.

Najee Harris is an offensive rookie of the year candidate

With as impressive of a season as Harris is having, he's one of the offensive rookie of the year candidates. The competition has been stiff this year, with Mac Jones, Ja'Marr Chase, and Justin Fields having stellar seasons in their own right.

Harris has tough competition, but he has a chance to win, especially if the Steelers are winning. The Steelers are 5-3-1 ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Steelers have a rich tradition of star running backs. Najee Harris is looking to follow in the footsteps of legends Franco Harris and Jerome Bettis. So far, he's off to a roaring start.

The Chargers are weak against the run, so Harris is likely due for a monster game Sunday night.

Edited by Henno van Deventer