Will Ben Roethlisberger play against the Chargers in Week 11? Latest update on QB's status

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was placed on the COVID-19 list late Saturday evening. Roethlisberger self-reported symptoms to the Steelers medical staff and then tested positive for the virus; he is fully vaccinated. Roethlisberger was said to have significant symptoms and was concerned that it was in fact COVID, leading him to get tested.

Just last week, Roethlisberger told Dan Patrick in an interview that he was vaccinated and the protocols that players have to follow, which included wearing a tracker that was provided by the National Football League.

The Steelers were then forced to start backup quarterback Mason Rudolph against the Detroit Lions. The Steelers ended up tying the win-less Lions last week, breaking their four-game win streak that had them back in AFC North title discussions. A sloppy, wet and cold game that led to overtime and a late fumble with time expiring that ultimately led to the tie.

Will the Steelers have Ben Roethlisberger back in time to take the field at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers?

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet On players such as #Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, who self-reported COVID-19 symptoms, Dr. Allen Sills: "That's a tough step to take and reflects a very mature, thoughtful leadership role. It's what we encourage everybody to do."

Will Ben Roethlisberger play Week 11 against the Chargers?

As of Friday afternoon, Ben Roethlisberger hasn't been cleared to start on Sunday night. The Steelers won't know until Saturday if Roethlisberger will be out of COVID-19 protocols and be able to board the plane with the team when it leaves Saturday afternoon.

Gerry Dulac @gerrydulac Ben Roethlisberger and Steelers won't know if he is cleared to play until Saturday. FYI: The plane to LA leaves at 3 pm.

In order to be cleared to play, Roethlisberger will have to test negative twice within 24 hours, which is standard protocol for a vaccinated player. Steelers rookie center, Kendrick Green said he spoke with Roethlisberger and that the quarterback is feeling better. Which means that he should, if he hasn't already, started re-testing.

Brooke Pryor @bepryor Kendrick Green says he's talked to Ben Roethlisberger throughout the week and said Ben told him he's been feeling a lot better.

Throughout the week, Roethlisberger has been an active participant in Zoom meetings throughout the week.

Roethlisberger, if cleared, is apparently ready to make the start against the Chargers. But just in case, the Steelers have also prepared Mason Rudolph to do so if he does indeed have to make his second consecutive start on Sunday night.

Rudolph's first start of the season last week against the Detroit Lions had highs and lows. Rudolph went 30/50 in completed passes with 242 passing yards and, with one passing touchdown and one interception.

For the Chargers defense, however, it will be a much different story than the Lions were. Meaning it will be quite a challenge for the Steelers offense as a whole even if Roethlisberger is able to play.

