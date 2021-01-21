Stats: Comparing the careers of Drew Brees and Philip Rivers

Drew Brees and Philip Rivers have a history in the NFL.

In 2004, the San Diego Chargers (now known as Los Angeles Chargers) would draft quarterback Philip Rivers. The drafting of Rivers was due to Drew Brees injuring his shoulder.

This led to Brees leaving the Chargers and signing with the New Orleans Saints.

Both quarterbacks have had amazing NFL careers and both will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The big question that everyone asks is, did the Chargers make the right decision between Rivers and Brees?

Here is how both Drew Brees and Philip Rivers's NFL careers turned out after the former left the Chargers.

Philip Rivers: NFL Career

On Tuesday, Philip Rivers retired from the game of football. Rivers would spend 16 seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers before parting ways.

He spent his last NFL season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Philip Rivers’ statement to ESPN is dadgum tremendous: pic.twitter.com/30KaEFGy0X — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 20, 2021

In 16 years with the Chargers, Philip Rivers would lead them to the playoffs six times. In his last NFL season he would lead the Indianapolis Colts to a 11-5 record and would head to his seventh playoff appearance.

In his 17-year career, Philip Rivers had a playoff record of 5-7.

Let's take a look at the career accomplishments and stats Philip Rivers has earned in his 17 years in the NFL.

Philip Rivers' NFL Accomplishments:

2013 NFL AP Comeback Player of the Year

Rivers was named to the top 100 NFL Players list eight times

He would also be named to 8 Pro Bowls

Philip Rivers would be named Player of the Week ten times and Player of the Month four times

Philip Rivers Career Passing Stats:

Completions: 5,277

Attempts: 8,134

Completion Percentage: 64.9%

Passing yards: 63,440 yards

Passing touchdowns: 421

Interceptions: 209

Philip Rivers Career Rushing Stats:

Rushing attempts: 383

Rushing yards: 601

Rushing touchdowns: 3

Philip Rivers will be a first ballot Hall of Famer when it is his time. He could also be on a list of best NFL quarterbacks to never win a Super Bowl.

Rivers falls into the category of players that cannot be judged by the number of Super Bowls they have but on how they played the game.

Drew Brees: NFL Career

Even though Drew Brees has not came out publicly and said that he was retiring, his body language told the story after the playoff loss to the Buccaneers.

Drew Brees made on of the best decisions of his NFL career when he signed with the New Orleans Saints. His pairing with Sean Payton at New Orleans has been very successful.

Drew Brees was everything New Orleans needed at the perfect time.



Joined the Saints in 2006, a year after Hurricane Katrina, and was there to reopen the Super Dome.



Made a losing team a winning team, and earned the city a ring. pic.twitter.com/v5oQ8MvW3l — NFL Humor (@NFLHumor) January 18, 2021

In 15 years with the New Orleans Saints, Drew Brees would lead the Saints to nine playoff appearances. He would also bring New Orleans a Super Bowl Championship in 2009.

Drew Brees has a NFL Playoff record of 9-9 in 18 playoff games.

Let's take a look at the career accomplishments and stats Drew Brees has earned in his 20 years in the NFL.

Drew Brees' NFL Accomplishments:

2004 NFL AP Comeback Player of the Year

2006 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year

2008 NFL AP Offensive Player of the Year

2009 NFL Bert Bell Award (Player of the Year)

2009 NFL Super Bowl MVP

2011 NFL AP Offensive Player of the Year

Brees would be named to the top 100 NFL players 10 times

He would also make it to 13 Pro Bowls

One NFL All-Pro First Team

Drew Brees would be named Player of the Week a total of 25 times and Player of the Month five times

Drew Brees' NFL Career Passing Stats:

Completions: 7,142

Attempts: 10,551

Completion percentage: 67.7%

Passing yards: 80,358 yards

Passing touchdowns: 571

Interceptions: 243

Drew Brees' NFL Career Rushing Stats:

Rushing attempts: 498

Rushing yards: 752

Rushing touchdowns: 25

Drew Brees has been the heart and soul of the New Orleans Saints for the past 15 years. Whether Brees retires or not, he will go down as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

When it's time for the 20 year veteran quarterback to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he will be a first ballot selection.

Did the Chargers make the right choice between Brees and Rivers?

If we look at the accomplishments and career stats of the two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks, the answer is no.

Looking at their performance on and off the field, the Chargers couldn't have gone wrong. Both quarterbacks are amazing athletes.

By stats and career accomplishments, Drew Brees has had the better NFL career.