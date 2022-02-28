NFL Rumors: Steelers insider claims franchise more likely to address QB need through free agency

Could the Pittsburgh Steelers sign a free agent quarterback this offseason to get an immediate fix for their current situation? Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette feels that the best option for the team is to do so.

In his most recent column, Dulac explained the problem at hand. This will be the first time that head coach Mike Tomlin will need to decide who will run his offense this upcoming season.

With an impending draft class that isn't full of pro-style quarterbacks, it seems as if the Pittsburgh Steelers could turn to a free agent like Marcus Mariota, Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton or Mitchell Trubisky, who wouldn't cost that much to add to the quarterback squad.

Dulac quoted general manager Kevin Colbert in his response to the quarterback search. Colbert said that the team would look at all options when it came to a quarterback.

“I mean, we’ll always look at trades. We’ll always look at unrestricted groups, potential cuts down the road, and make those comparisons and compare what it’s going to cost us either from a draft compensation or from a free agency cap availability decision and what that would do to the rest of your team.”-Kevin Colbert

Signing a free agent would be the least costly for the organization. There wouldn't be a loss of draft picks or money by signing a player that is currently without a team.

NFL Rumors: Steelers will be looking for mobility as well as a big arm for their next QB

Gerry Dulac also mentioned in his most recent column that the Steelers would not only be looking for a quarterback with a big arm but also mobility.

This has been a big concern for the team over the last few years, as Ben Roethlisberger's ability to get out of the pocket and use his legs regressed as he aged.

Pittsburgh's offensive line is a work in progress, to say the least. No matter which quarterback the team decides to go with, mobility is key and essential at this point.

Blitzburgh @Blitz_Burgh #NFL According to @bepryor , the Steelers are projected to have at least $33 million in cap space in 2022. #Steelers According to @bepryor, the Steelers are projected to have at least $33 million in cap space in 2022. #Steelers #NFL

Entering the portion of the offseason where signings and moves will be made, the Pittsburgh Steelers have approximately $33 million to sign not only a quarterback but possibly additional players on both sides of the ball to fix the issues they had throughout the 2021 NFL season.

