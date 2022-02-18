NFL Trade Rumors: Insider envisions Jameis Winston as possible heir to Steelers throne 

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is one of the hottest free agents in the NFL and plenty of teams want him.

One of the teams looking at Winston is the Pittsburgh Steelers. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement at the end of the season and since then, there have been rumors floating as to who will replace him.

Peter Schrager of Good Morning Football thinks Jameis Winston is the answer.

"I look at Jameis Winston, and I’m like, is Jameis is coming back to the Saints?" Schrager said. "Does Jameis wanna come back to play for a defensive head oach? Or is Jameis better suited for Pittsburgh? I’m curious to see if Pittsburgh makes a run at Jameis Winston. To me, Jameis can’t go back to Tamps, I think that bridge is done. I don’t see him in Carolina. I think Jameis Winston’s a starter in this league. And had he not been injured during the season, who knows what New Orleans would have done?"

"They were a game away with Ian Book and Trevor Simeon and the rest of the guys," Schrager continued. "Do they run it back with Jameis? Yeah, that's probably likely. If you're telling me where’s Jameis gonna be next year I’d say the favorite’s the Saints. I think that makes the most sense.

"But I kinda like the idea of Mike Tomlin and Jameis Winston saying, let's team up let's resurrect this thing. I like that marriage. I do. I think I think Jameis has a big arm. I think Jameis has something to prove. And I think he's now spent two years getting a doctor's degree in quarterback play from not only Drew Brees, but from Sean Payton. Now you can take it on."

If Winston isn't the Steelers' choice, then who is next in line?

What other quarterbacks the Steelers may consider other than Jameis Winston?

While Winston may be a possibility for the Steelers, another name that is out there is San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo might be a perfect fit for the Steel City. He is a midwestern guy who has no problem playing in a cold weather environment and has gone to two NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl.

He may not be a playmaker, which Rothlisberger was, but he is a winner and has made plays in the past when asked to win games.

There are also rumors that Pittsburgh may be interested in Aaron Rodgers, but Rodgers hasn't expressed any interest in them, and it appears, at least for now, that he may be staying in Green Bay.

So, the Steelers' best bet could be Jimmy G or Winston.

