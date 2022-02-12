Drew Brees reveals just how close he was to Saints return in 2021

Super Bowl winning quarterback Drew Brees announced his retirement from the NFL last season and joined NBC Sports for a new career in broadcasting. On Friday, he was a guest on the "Dan Patrick Show" and spoke with the radio host about life and football.

Dan Patrick asked Brees about quarterback Tom Brady's recent retirement and then followed up by asking how close he was to returning to the New Orleans Saints in 2021 as they struggled at the quarterback position after Jameis WInston was injured and Taysom Hill tested positive for COVID-19:

“I was very close. I was very close. I was very close to coming back to play for that one game. There was some other factors and other circumstances. But yeah, I mean, I think it always, it always lives inside you. That fire and I think you’re just wired a certain way. And I think you can just flip the switch. You can flip the switch. So you find other ways. I think that's what's hard about retirement, is you have to find other ways to channel that competitive drive and that fire. Right? And I wouldn’t say that’s been easy, you know? But it’s just the way we’re wired and that’s what we have to find.”-Drew Brees on the "Dan Patrick Show"

How long did QB Drew Brees play in the NFL?

Drew Brees announced his retirement after the 2020 NFL season, just weeks after being defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional round of the playoffs.

He was drafted by the San Diego Chargers with the first pick in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft out of Purdue. He played five seasons with the Chargers, four as a starter.

The Chargers offered him a contract extension after his rookie contract, but it wasn't what he thought he should be offered in terms of money.

That is what led to him signing with the New Orleans Saints and essentially revamping his career and creating his stardom. Brees went on to play 15 seasons with the Saints and won a Super Bowl in 2010 by defeating Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts.

In his 20-year career, the legendary quarterback threw for 80,358 passing yards and 571 touchdowns.

