Steelers training camp standouts: 3 NFL stars turning heads feat. George Pickens

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot to be excited about following a busy offseason for the team. Between young talent in Joey Porter Jr. and George Pickens, and veteran leaders in Allen Robinson and Patrick Peterson, the Steelers managed to fill a number of holes on both sides of the ball going into 2023.

Many young players have done a good job of establishing themselves in camp and show real contention for roster spots. Other established starters have shown why they're some of the best in the game as they look to lock in as the regular season approaches. The Steelers, as a whole, have looked solid throughout camp, and some appear to be in midseason form, like George Pickens with his unreal one-handed catch shown in the tweet below:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With that said, let's look at three of Pittsburgh's biggest training camp standouts so far.

Three Pittsburgh Steelers training camp standouts

#3: Darnell Washington, TE

Possibly Pittsburgh's steal of the draft, Darnell Washington offers the Steelers' QB Kenny Pickett a huge frame with tremendous blocking upside. Standing at 6'7", 270 pounds, the Georgia product has displayed solid hands and athleticism throughout camp, but the real talk is about his blocking ability.

Running with starters, Washington's blocking ability and technique helped him on the way to winning numerous reps against T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh's 2021 Defensive Player of the Year.

With his freakish athleticism and elite blocking ability, Pittsburgh will look to utilize Darnell Washington in a number of ways this season. Expect a big rookie campaign from the former Georgia Bulldog.

#2: George Pickens, WR

Pittsburgh's surprise of last season, George Pickens, has shown up to training camp in midseason form. The second-year receiver has been making highlight grabs like his viral catch shown above, displayed improved route-running ability, and his trademark blocks off the line of scrimmage.

Dave Kluge @DaveKluge

pic.twitter.com/04Sn300PRO George Pickens is the 1.01 in fantasy football leagues that give bonuses for acrobatic catches and pancake blocks.

Pickens had been quoted as saying he wanted to improve on his route-running during the offseason, and it looks like his work is paying off early in Steelers' camp. Pittsburgh might have done it again with George Pickens as he looks to establish himself as a top receiver in the NFL in year two.

#1: Kenny Pickett, QB

Of course, the top pick is Pittsburgh's toast of the town. Kenny Pickett has improved more than possibly anyone else on the Steelers' roster going into training camp. Pittsburgh's 'QB1' has displayed great accuracy and uncoachable touch early on in camp. Pickett has made numerous eye-popping throws while also displaying his sneaky athleticism.

Pickett is at the helm of a Steelers offense that appears to be much improved from last season. Pittsburgh has done a good job getting Pickett more weapons throughout the offseason, and he held up his end of the bargain with his offseason work ethic. Kenny Pickett showed up to Steelers camp 13 pounds heavier (up to 226) reportedly, and he will look to take a huge leap with his offense in his sophmore campaign.