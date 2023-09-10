Steelers vs 49ers prediction and betting tips - NFL Week 1, September 10, 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Franciso 49ers face off on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. ET. It will be the first regular-season game for both teams in 2023.

Today's matchup also marks the first time they've faced off since the 2019 season when San Francisco pulled out a four-point win over Pittsburgh at Levi's Stadium with a score of 24 - 20.

This Week 1 showdown is a battle of two teams looking to prove something. San Francisco seeks to establish itself as a Super Bowl favorite, while Pittsburgh is trying to see what it has offensively.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. San Franciso 49ers prediction

San Francisco is a 2.5-point favorite on the road with a moneyline of -134, while Pittsburgh's moneyline is set at +114. Vegas sees this game as essentially a coin toss, given the spread. Brock Purdy is under center for San Francisco, and Kenny Pickett for Pittsburgh.

These quarterbacks have two great running backs: Christian McCaffrey for San Francisco and Najee Harris for Pittsburgh. Today's game could come down to which quarterback can either avoid making the big mistake or make a big play in the passing game.

Purdy could have tight end George Kittle on the field after suffering a groin injury in practice last month. If he plays, the question is how effective he will be, as he won't be 100%. Wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel are still available for Purdy.

Pickett has a duo of Diontae Johnson and George Pickett on the outside, with tight end Pat Freiermuth. Both defenses are very good, which makes this a hard decision. Give me San Francisco to win it here, but it feels like a close game.

Steelers vs. 49ers: Betting tips

Looking at this game, steer clear of the 2.5-point line because this game is hard to pin down. However, the over/under of 41.5 is a slam dunk because of San Francisco and its record.

The team has gone under 56.9 percent of the time as an away team since 2017, Shanahan's first season with the 49ers.

This game has all the feels of being low-scoring with that slight chance of being high-scoring. However, take the under of 41.5 points given San Francisco's track record.

Steelers vs. 49ers Head-to-Head

There's not a big sample size in this series, as they don't play against each other every season. It will be just the 23rd time that the 49ers and Steelers have faced off.

San Francisco has a slight edge 12 games to 10 over the Steelers, winning three of their last five games.

However, Pittsburgh has outscored San Francisco by a score of 467 to 433 in their matchups. Their first-ever game was back in 1951, with San Francisco coming out on top 28-24.

Where to watch Steelers vs. 49ers

TV Schedule: Fox

Time: Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

Stream: Fubo, NFL+, YouTube NFL Sunday Ticket

