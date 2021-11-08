Steelers vs. Bears prediction, odds and picks - November 8 | NFL Week 9

On Monday Night Football, the reeling Chicago Bears will travel to Steel City to face the resurgent Pittsburgh Steelers.

After losing three straight games, the Steelers have turned their fortunes around and won three on the trot to improve to 4-3 for the season. Pittsburgh's defense, led by the incredible T.J. Watt, has been key to the team's success. They have held their opponents to 20 points or fewer in each of the past three games.

The Bears are struggling to find any semblance of form or momentum and are currently on a three-game losing streak. Their offensive line and coach Matt Nagy's play-calling have come under heavy criticism over the past few weeks. The combination of the two is being touted as the reason for rookie quarterback Justin Fields' perceived lack of form.

Pittsburgh needs a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, while Chicago needs a victory to give their season a purpose.

Steelers vs. Bears match details

When: Monday, November 8, 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Steelers vs. Bears betting odds

Spreads

Pittsburgh Steelers: -7.0 (-110)

Chicago Bears: +7.0 (-110)

Moneyline

Pittsburgh Steelers: -310

Chicago Bears: +255

Totals

Pittsburgh Steelers: U39.0 (-105)

Chicago Bears: O39.0 (-115)

Steelers vs. Bears betting picks

The Steelers have finally figured out how to use rookie running back Najee Harris. Over the past three weeks, he has rushed for 294 yards. The Bears rank 25th in rushing yards allowed per game this season, so expect the Steelers to use Harris and the running game to advance the ball down the field. 100+ yards and a touchdown for Harris is a strong possibility and a pick worth considering.

Steelers vs. Bears key injuries

Pittsburgh Steelers

QB Nick Foles (Non-injury/Personal): Out

LB Khalil Mack (Foot): Out

WR Darnell Mooney (Groin): Questionable

Chicago Bears

TE Eric Ebron (Ankle): Out

B.J. Finney (C/G): Questionable

Steelers vs. Bears head-to-head

The Steelers and Bears have met 27 times in the NFL. Pittsburgh leads the all-time head-to-head series 19-7-1.

The Steelers have won each of their last three games against the Bears.

Steelers vs. Bears Prediction

The Steelers' defense is too good and will be too much for rookie Justin Fields to handle. Pittsburgh's running game has come to life in the past three weeks and they will find success on the ground against Chicago too.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: The Steelers win by ten or more points.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar