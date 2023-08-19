Steelers vs Bills prediction & betting tips - August 19, 2023

The emerging Pittsburgh Steelers will face AFC contender Buffalo Bills today in Week 2 of the 2023 preseason at Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh.

Each team enters today with a 1-0 record. The Steelers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week 27-17 while the Buffalo Bills defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 23-19.

Today's game will feature starters from the Bills for the first time this preseason. Head coach Sean McDermott said earlier this week that Josh Allen will play for a quarter-and-half.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Via Sports Illustrated:

"It's to get them ready for the season. This year, we're going back to what we've somewhat done in the years past. Just trying to do right by the players and getting them ready to go for Week 1."

Expand Tweet

For the Steelers, they will see the debut of rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. The Steelers' starters only played one series last week, but head coach Mike Tomlin said that his starters will play more this week.

Via CBS Sports:

"We'll play it by ear. I acknowledge that those guys are going to play. I'll also acknowledge that they're going to play more. But what that is as I stand here right now, I'd be lying if I gave you a direct answer."

Expand Tweet

Safety Damar Hamlin will see the field again after recording three tackles in the team's preseason debut vs. the Indianapolis Colts. He played college for the University of Pittsburgh and will have many fans in attendance cheering for him.

McDermott and Tomlin were college football teammates at William and Mary.

The Bills enter today's contest as one-point favorites. They are a -125 money line with the Steelers being +105. With the starters playing a little bit more today, the tot for the over/under points is 42.5 the most of any game this week.

Prediction: Steelers to win the game

How to watch Steelers vs. Bills?

Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills in Week 1 of the 2023 preseason

Today's contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers will be held in Pittsburgh, PA, at Acrisure Stadium. Fans can tune in and watch at 6:30 PM ET for the start of today's game.

Here's more information on how fans can watch and listen to today's game.

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennslyvania

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV Channel: WROC, WIVB, WTVH, WKTV, WENY, WRGB, WBNG

Streaming option: NFL+

The Steelers will face the Atlanta Falcons this Thursday for their preseason finale. Meanwhile, the Bills will go up against the Chicago Bears to end their three-game preseason.

🏈 NFL starts Sept 7! Immerse in action: Explore NFL Schedule & Depth Charts for ultimate game-day excitement!

Poll : #1) Which player holds the record for the most interceptions returned for touchdowns in a single season? (Answers in the next Poll) Ed Reed Deion Sanders Rod Woodson Lester Hayes 0 votes