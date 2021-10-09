Steelers vs Broncos prediction, odds and picks - October 10 | NFL season 2021-22

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos will clash in Week 5 in an important game for both teams.

Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense have yet to score over 17 points in a game this season. They are 1-3 and are two games behind the other three teams in the AFC North.

Meanwhile, the Broncos are 3-1 but are coming off of their first loss of the season against the Baltimore Ravens. The Broncos will look to prove they're legit and that their defense is among the NFL's best. This game projects to be a low-scoring old-school kind of game.

Steelers vs. Broncos match details

When: Sunday, October 10, 1:00 PM ET

Where: Heintz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers vs. Broncos betting odds

Spreads

Steelers: -1.0 (-105)

Broncos: +1.0 (-115)

Moneyline

Steelers: -115

Broncos: -105

Total

Steelers: u39.5 (-110)

Broncos: o39.5 (-110)

Steelers vs. Broncos picks

The 39.5 points over-under is generous. The Broncos are averaging 20.8 points per game, while the Steelers are averaging just 17.8. Defensively, the Broncos allow just 12.2 points per game compared to the Steelers' 23.2 points. Take the under in this game.

The game could go either way, so Pittsburgh being a one-point favorite doesn't mean much. Earlier in the week, the Broncos were the favorites before the line switched over.

Steelers vs. Broncos key injuries

Steelers

Cameron Sutton (groin) questionable

Chase Claypool (hamstring) questionable

James Washington (groin) questionable

Carlos Davis (knee) quetionable

Broncos

Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) questionable

Melvin Gordon III (leg) questionable

Patrick Surtain II (chest) questionable

Diontae Spencer (chest) questionable

Albert Okwuegbunam (hamstring) questionable

Baron Browning (back) questionable

Graham Glasgow (knee) questionable

Dalton Risner (ankle) questionable

Mike Klis @mikeklis Per source, the expectation is Teddy Bridgewater will be cleared by independent docs this morning and fully practice today. He’ll meet with Bronco medical staff post practice, but barring setback, the expectation is he’ll be fully cleared for Sunday’s game. #9sports Per source, the expectation is Teddy Bridgewater will be cleared by independent docs this morning and fully practice today. He’ll meet with Bronco medical staff post practice, but barring setback, the expectation is he’ll be fully cleared for Sunday’s game. #9sports

Steelers vs. Broncos Head to Head

The Steelers and Broncos have faced off 33 times in the NFL. The Broncos are 20-12-1 against the Steelers and have been victorious in four of their last six games. However, Pittsburgh won their most recent clash, 26-21.

Steelers vs. Broncos prediction

Since Teddy Bridgewater is projected to start, the Broncos will keep this a close game until the very end. Ultimately, the Steelers' defense will be able to cause more turnovers than the Broncos. The Broncos are more depleted with injuries than Pittsburgh. That'll be the difference-maker in this game. The Steelers' offense won't score a lot, but Roethlisberger will be able to do just enough.

Prediction: The Steelers will win this game by three points or fewer. Pittsburgh's defense will do just enough to help their side squeak out a win against a competitive Broncos team.

