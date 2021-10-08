2015 Peyton Manning or 2021 Ben Roethlisberger? NFL Analyst says Steelers QB worse than Hall of Famer was in final season

Something is very wrong in the Pittsburgh Steelers camp. Ben Roethlisberger is currently one of the worst quarterbacks in the league.

Time and injury concerns may have finally caught up with Big Ben as he is currently playing the worst football of his entire 18-year career.

The Steelers are currently 1-3 and have been sitting under an entirely stagnant offense that is being further dragged into the ground by Roethlisberger. It is now time for him to be benched, lest he tarnishes his otherwise legendary career.

Simply put: Roethlisberger's current season is worse than most past quarterbacks' final seasons.

How bad is Ben Roethlisberger right now?

Mina Kimes, an analyst at ESPN, recently commented on the comparison that the final season for Peyton Manning is far worse than the one that Roethlisberger is currently producing. As Kimes points out, that is not the case.

Whether it is injuries that have finally caught up to the 39-year-old quarterback, or simply time weighing him down, it is time for Big Ben to realize that his glory years are far behind him.

There is not a whole lot left to prove for Ben Roethlisberger, as he is a two-time Super Bowl champion, seven-time Pro Bowler, and two-time NFL passer record holder.

Ben's resume speaks for itself, and when his chance comes to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, he should have no issues being a first-ballot inductee.

However, this season is a glaring example of how time affects us all. Should the Steelers want to save their season, they would be wise to bench Roethlisberger for their backups or trade for the likes of Jimmy Garoppolo. They could even go so far as to bring Cam Newton on board.

Ryan McCrystal @Ryan_McCrystal @minakimes Stats seem to support you. Obviously we know Manning lost the ability to throw deep but up to 20 yards he was still competent... Pretty clear difference btwn him and Ben in the 10-20 yard range (stats from @football_sis @minakimes Stats seem to support you. Obviously we know Manning lost the ability to throw deep but up to 20 yards he was still competent... Pretty clear difference btwn him and Ben in the 10-20 yard range (stats from @football_sis) https://t.co/cgP9OyCvWy

The comparison to Peyton Manning's final season was a bit of a stretch when saying that Roethlisberger is not as bad. Plainly speaking, he is. Big Ben hasn't been able to string together any sort of offensive game for the Steelers. And according to these metrics, Roethlisberger is terrible when attempting anything over 10 yards.

Throwing the deep ball effectively is something that most quarterbacks will lose in their careers, but to be inaccurate on shorter passes is something entirely in its category.

Roethlisberger's 78.9 passer rating is good for those near the bottom of the list of all starting quarterbacks. He is barely beating out rookies Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, who have thrown far more interceptions. Roethlisberger also has a 36.3 quarterback rating, which is tied for 28th place with Trevor Lawrence.

Roethlisberger currently only has 4 TDS coupled with 4 INTs. He is fading fast in a league that seems to be passing him by.

Also Read

Peyton Manning's final season was not one to behold as he finished with 9 TDs for 17 INTs and a passer rating of 67.9 and QBR of 44.2

Roethlisberger is currently sitting well below both of those numbers and his play could lead to an even worse ending stat line. Should the Steelers want to turn their season around, it may be time for Big Ben to step down as the starting quarterback.

Edited by Piyush Bisht