Steelers vs. Broncos: Starting lineup and injury report - October 10 | NFL 2021-22 Season

In Week 5, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos will look to get back on the winning path.

The Broncos started the season 3-0, and their defense did a great job against subpar opponents. Last week, the Broncos lost their first game, along with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who might not be available against the Steelers.

The Steelers have lost three straight after their Week 1 victory against the Buffalo Bills. The offense hasn't scored over 17 points in a game this season. On defense, they're still among the best in the league. But they've been unable to make up for how fast Ben Roethlisberger has regressed. They're falling behind in the AFC North, making this game a must-win.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos injury report and starting lineup

Pittsburgh Steelers

Player Position Injury Game Status Cameron Sutton CB Groin Questionable Chase Claypool WR Hamstring Questionable James Washington WR Groin Questionable Rashaad Coward OL Ankle Questionable Carlos Davis DT Knee Questionable

The most notable injuries to the Steelers are at the wide receiver position. Chase Claypool has a hamstring injury and is questionable. Claypool is the best vertical threat on the team and would be a significant loss. Cameron Sutton's groin injury is a concern for the Steelers.

Every Steelers player who has suffered a groin injury this season has missed the next game. If James Washington doesn't play, that will leave the Steelers thin at the position. Ben Roethlisberger will play despite his hip and pectoral injuries.

Denver Broncos

Player Position Injury Game Status Teddy Bridgewater QB Concussion Questionable Melvin Gordon III RB Leg Questionable Pat Surtain II CB Chest Questionable Diontae Spencer WR Chest Questionable Baron Browning LB Back Questionable Graham Glasgow OG Knee Questionable Dalton Risner OG Ankle Questionable Andre Mintze OL Hamstring Questionable

Bridgewater is the most prominent name on the Broncos injury report. However, he's expected to play. Melvin Gordon should also be available, which means the Steelers will have to gameplan against him and Javonte Williams. Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow practiced in a limited capacity this week, so they're lining up to play.

Pat Surtain II will be a massive loss in the secondary if he's ruled out. Surtain has been one of the best NFL rookies on either side of the ball this season. Alongside Micah Parsons, he's the defensive rookie of the year frontrunner.

Mike Klis @mikeklis Per source, the expectation is Teddy Bridgewater will be cleared by independent docs this morning and fully practice today. He’ll meet with Bronco medical staff post practice, but barring setback, the expectation is he’ll be fully cleared for Sunday’s game. #9sports Per source, the expectation is Teddy Bridgewater will be cleared by independent docs this morning and fully practice today. He’ll meet with Bronco medical staff post practice, but barring setback, the expectation is he’ll be fully cleared for Sunday’s game. #9sports

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos starting lineups

Pittsburgh Steelers

QB - Ben Roethlisberger | RB - Najee Harris | WRS - JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson | TE - Eric Ebron | OL - Dan Moore Jr., Kevin Dotson, Kendrick Green, Trai Turner, Chukuma Okorafor

DL - Chris Wormley, Isaiah Buggs, Cameron Heyward | LBs - T.J. Watt, Devin Bush, Joe Schobert, Alex Highsmith | CBs - Joe Haden, Justin Layne, James Pierre | S - Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds | K - Chris Boswell | P - Pressley Harvin III

Denver Broncos

QB - Teddy Bridgewater | RB - Melvin Gordon III | WR - Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Diontae Spencer | TE - Noah Fant | OL - Garrett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Graham Glasgow, Bobby Massie

DL - Shelby Harris, Mike Purcell, Dre'Mont Jones | LB - Malik Reed, Alexander Johnson, Justin Strnad, Von Miller | CB - Kyle Fuller, Pat Surtain II, Bryce Callahan | S - Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson | K - Brandon McManus | P - Sam Martin

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar

