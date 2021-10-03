Steelers vs Packers: Starting lineup and injury report - October 3 | NFL 2021-22 Season

After an impressive victory on the road in Week 1, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been on a downward trajectory. The road doesn't get any easier for the 1-2 Steelers as they prepare to face the Green Bay Packers. This will be the first head-to-head matchup between Ben Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers in ten years.
The Packers have shaken off their Week 1 worries and are operating at the level expected of them. Rodgers has thrown six touchdowns and no interceptions in the last two games. The defense has a chance to right the ship against a Steelers offense that struggles to score points.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers injury report
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers have JuJu Smith-Schuster (rib) and Chase Claypool (hamstring) listed as questionable ahead of Week 4. Luckily for them, T.J. Watt was a full participant and is expected to return from a groin injury. The same can't be said about fellow linebacker Alex Highsmith, who's questionable. The severity of Chukwuma Okarfor's concussion is unknown. Joe Haeg could start in his place at right tackle.
Green Bay Packers
The Packers are without defensive end Tyler Lancaster, who's on the COVID-19 list. Their top two running backs, Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, are questionable with respective ankle and back injuries. Marques Valdes-Scantling has a hamstring injury that held him out of practice this week. Kevin King has a concussion that could keep him out of Week 4. Finally, versatile offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins is questionable with an ankle injury.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers starting lineups
Pittsburgh Steelers
QB - Ben Roethlisberger | RB - Najee Harris | WR - JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson | TE - Eric Ebron | OL - Dan Moore Jr., Kevin Dotson, Kendrick Green, Trai Turner, Chukwuma Okorafor
DE - Chris Wormley, Isaiah Buggs, Cameron Heyward | LB - T.J. Watt, Devin Bush, Joe Schobert, Alex Highsmith | CB - Joe Haden, Cameron Sutton, James Pierre | S - Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds | K - Chris Boswell | P - Pressley Harvin III
Green Bay Packers
QB - Aaron Rodgers | RB - Aaron Jones | WR - Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling | TE - Robert Tonyan | OL - Elgton Jenkins, Jon Runyan, Josh Myers, Royce Newman, Billy Turner
DE - Dean Lowry, Kenny Clark, Kingsley Keke | LB - Preston Smith, De'Vondre Campbell, Kyrs Barnes, Rashan Gary | CB - Jaire Alexander, Kevin King, Eric Stokes | S - Darnell Savage, Adrian Amos | K - Mason Crosby | P - Corey Bojorquez
