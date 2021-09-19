Steelers vs Raiders: Injury report and starting lineup - September 19th | NFL 2021-22 Season

The game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders will be one of the must-see matchups in Week 2. Both teams are coming off a successful Week 1, as they both beat top-tier teams from the AFC.

The Raiders beat the Baltimore Ravens 33-27 in a thrilling game that required overtime. The Raiders had big plays on offense. Derek Carr currently leads the league with seven completions of 20 or more yards.

Meanwhile, the Steelers beat the Buffalo Bills on the road in an impressive 23-17 win. Their defense leads the NFL with 18 quarterback pressures. The Steelers will enter the game healthier than the Raiders.

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers injury report

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have plenty of injury concerns ahead of Week 2. Running back Josh Jacobs' absence will be a massive blow to the Raiders. He's out with a toe and ankle injury after not practicing this week.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, who didn’t practice this week because of toe and ankle injuries, was ruled out vs #Steelers . Kenyan Drake is the next man up. #Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, who didn’t practice this week because of toe and ankle injuries, was ruled out vs #Steelers. Kenyan Drake is the next man up.

Richie Incognito and backup quarterback Marcus Mariota have also been ruled out for this game. On the defensive side, linebacker Nick Kwiatkowski and safety Roderic Teamer have been ruled out. Finally, two of their best pass rushers, Yannick Nguakoue and Carl Nassib, are questionable. They're dealing with hamstring and pec injuries, respectively.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers will enter the game in better health with fewer players ruled out. Defensive tackle Carlos Davis is the only player ruled out with a knee injury. Three Steelers are listed as questionable, however. Two of their best players, Joe Haden and Devin Bush, both have groin injuries. Backup tight end Zach Gentry is also questionable with an ankle injury.

Ryan Sakamoto @BEASTwriter

OUT

*DE/NT Carlos Davis (knee)



QUESTIONABLE

*TE Zach Gentry (ankle)

*ILB Devin Bush (groin)

*CB Joe Haden (groin)



*Haden and Bush are more inclined to start than sit. I heard the grade of those injuries is considered minor.



#HereWeGo 9/17/21 | Steelers injury reportOUT*DE/NT Carlos Davis (knee)QUESTIONABLE*TE Zach Gentry (ankle)*ILB Devin Bush (groin)*CB Joe Haden (groin)*Haden and Bush are more inclined to start than sit. I heard the grade of those injuries is considered minor. 9/17/21 | Steelers injury report

OUT

*DE/NT Carlos Davis (knee)



QUESTIONABLE

*TE Zach Gentry (ankle)

*ILB Devin Bush (groin)

*CB Joe Haden (groin)



*Haden and Bush are more inclined to start than sit. I heard the grade of those injuries is considered minor.



#HereWeGo

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers starting lineups

Las Vegas Raiders

QB - Derek Carr | RB - Kenyan Drake | WR - Henry Ruggs III, Hunter Renfrow, Bryan Edwards | TE - Darren Waller | OL - Kolton Miller, Jordan Simmons, Andre James, Jermaine Eluemunor, Alex Leatherwood

DL - Maxx Crosby, Quinton Jefferson, Jonathan Hankins, Yannick Ngakoue | LB - Cory Littleton, Denzel Perryman, K.J. Wright | CB - Trayvon Mullen Jr., Casey Heyward Jr., Damon Arnette | S - Tre'von Moehrig, Jonathan Abram | K - Daniel Carlson | P - AJ Cole

Pittsburgh Steelers

Also Read

QB - Ben Roethlisberger | RB - Najee Harris | WR - Diontae Johnson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool | TE - Eric Ebron | OL - Dan Moore Jr., Kevin Dotson, Kendrick Green, Trai Turner, Chukwuma Okorafor

DL - Chris Wormley, Tyson Alualu, Cameron Heyward | LB - T.J. Watt, Devin Bush, Joe Schobert, Alex Highsmith | CB - Joe Haden, Cameron Sutton, James Pierre | S - Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds | K - Chris Boswell | P - Pressley Harvin III

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar