Steelers vs. Seahawks prediction, odds, and picks - October 17 | NFL Season 2021-22

Typically, when the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Seattle Seahawks, they usually have names such as Russell Wilson and JuJu Smith-Schuster taking top billing as key factors in the game. However, that won't be the case during the Week 6 matchup between the two teams on Sunday Night Football.
The Seahawks have just placed their star signal caller on injured reserve, meaning that Wilson will miss at least a minimum of three games with an injured right middle finger, which occurred in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Seahawks will look to lean on backup quarterback Geno Smith, who did well in his brief relief for Wilson after suffering the injury during the game in Week 5.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh has lost JuJu due to season-ending shoulder surgery and must now look to fellow teammates Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, James Washington and others to fill the missing void.
Steelers vs. Seahawks Match Details
Fixture: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks
Date and Time: October 17, 2021 @ 8:20 p.m. EST
Venue: Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA
Steelers vs. Seahawks Betting Odds
Spreads:
Steelers: -5.0 (-110)
Seahawks: +5.0 (-110)
Moneyline:
Steelers: -220
Seahawks: +190
Totals:
Steelers: u42 (-102)
Seahawks: o42 (-118)
Steelers vs. Seahawks Picks
Despite the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster, the Steelers are favorites at home against the Seahawks. It's important to keep in mind that Geno Smith will be at quarterback against the vaunted pass rush that is the heart and soul of Pittsburgh.
Look for the Steelers to capitalize on the loss of Russell Wilson by putting pressure on Smith to come away with a home victory.
Steelers vs. Seahawks Key Injuries:
Steelers:
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) out
DT Carlos Davis (knee) out
Seahawks:
QB Russell Wilson (finger) out
RB Chris Carson (neck) out
T Cedric Ogbuehi (biceps) out
Steelers vs. Seahawks Head-to-Head
The Steelers and the Seahawks have met a total of 19 times, with the Seahawks having won 10 matchups and the Steelers having won nine of those games. The most epic of their battles would have been Pittsburgh's 21-10 victory over those Seahawks in Super Bowl XL.
Steelers vs. Seahawks Prediction
The recent rash of injuries to star players on each side makes this matchup more intriguing than ever. The Seahawks want to prove that they can stay afloat in the competitive NFC West division without Wilson. Pittsburgh is looking to capitalize on their previous Week 5 win over the Denver Broncos.
Also Read
Pittsburgh should prove to be a bit too much for the Seahawks at home.
Prediction: Steelers 24 - Seahawks 14