Steelers will only go as far as an aging Ben Roethlisberger will take them 

After experiencing a disappointing Wildcard playoff exit last season with Ben Roethlisberger at the helm, the Pittsburgh Steelers headed into the 2021 campaign with high aspirations.

The Steelers began the year with an impressive comeback win over the Buffalo Bills, who were one win away from securing their first Super Bowl berth in nearly three decades. However, Pittsburgh followed it up with a frustrating Week 2 loss at home against the upstart Las Vegas Raiders.

Steelers align their fate with Ben Roethlisberger's longevity in the sport

Las Vegas controlled the flow of the contest behind the steady play of quarterback Derek Carr, who passed for 382 yards with two touchdowns. The Steelers played from behind throughout the game and couldn’t make a steady push forward after narrowing the gap to 16-14 early in the fourth quarter.

Roethlisberger recorded 295 passing yards and a touchdown, but he struggled to consistently move the ball down the field. The Steelers indeed held opportunities to pull out the win, but offensive shortcomings prevented them from mounting another comeback.

Although it’s only one loss, it’s hard to overlook the simple fact in Pittsburgh this season: Roethlisberger is the key to the team’s success. The 39-year-old remains the anchor of the offense despite playing in his 18th year.

After revamping his diet, the six-time Pro Bowler entered the campaign to put himself in the best possible shape for the 2021 season. Instead, his play has tittered toward a decline through the first two games, ranking 17th with 483 passing yards, 26th with a 33.8 quarterback rating, and tied for 20th with two touchdown passes.

Although it’s still extremely early, those numbers don’t scream a quarterback that will lead the offense forward. Instead, it may be setting the table for a tough season ahead.

The Steelers hold the benefit of possessing one of the league’s best defenses, but the team needs the offense to more than carry its weight. Roethlisberger is at the core of that effort if the franchise hopes to vie for the Super Bowl.

"It’s frustrating,” Roethlisberger said of the Steelers’ offensive issues via Aditi Kinkhabwala of The NFL Network. “I put a lot of stinking time in, more than I probably ever have.”

Pittsburgh dodged a massive bullet with rising star wide receiver Diontae Johnson avoiding suffering a severe knee injury. His status for Week 3 action is uncertain, but it keeps Roethlisberger’s most dependable passing weapon available.

Meanwhile, the Steelers will need rookie Najee Harris to step up as the workhorse back the team believes he can be. Harris has recorded only 83 rushing yards on 26 attempts through the first two games.

The Alabama product has shown flashes of promising talent, but if Pittsburgh wants to push toward the playoffs, they will need balance behind a stable running game. All those factors aside, it places tremendous pressure on Roethlisberger to be the X-factor in lifting the franchise forward. If his struggles continue, the Steelers could be in for a frustrating 2021 season.

