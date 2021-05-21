Pittsburgh Steelers will face 3 former NFL MVPs in 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the toughest schedule in the 2021 NFL season. With an AFC North division that is young and talented and the AFC stronger than ever, the Steelers will have their work cut out for them.

For Pittsburgh to win the AFC North again and get into the playoffs, they will need to face their tough schedule head-on. Racking up victories in the middle part of the season where the competition is not as tough will be the key for the Steelers to make it to the playoffs.

The Steelers Will Face Three Former MVPs and a ROY

The Steelers will face three NFL MVP winners as well as the 2020 Rookie of the Year in the 2021 NFL season.

The Week 4 matchup at Lambeau Field will be the first real test for the Steelers, assuming that reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers will still be with the Packers.

The last meeting between the Steelers and the Packers was on November 26, 2017, in Green Bay. The Steeler won 31-28.

Aaron Rodgers did not play that game due to an injury and it was backup quarterback Brett Hundley who got the start. Ben Roethlisberger threw for 351 yards and four touchdowns.

Marcus Spears on ESPN: “Ben Roethlisberger can still play quarterback at a high enough level to put Pittsburgh in a great situation. He cannot do it if you're going to ask him to throw it 50-60 times a game." #Steelers pic.twitter.com/AkB64fZ35P — BlitzburghVideos ✨ (@BlitzVideos) May 20, 2021

In Week 11, the Steelers will travel to Los Angeles to face the 2020 Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

The Steelers should be able to win this contest considering they don't usually have a hard time against the Chargers. The Steelers last traveled to L.A. in October 2019, when Duck Hodges made his first NFL start. The Steelers won 24-17 despite a late fourth-quarter surge from the Chargers.

The Steelers will return home in Week 12 to take on 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers and Ravens will meet again in Week 18 in Baltimore for the final regular season game.

Their Week 15 visit to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs and, yes, another former NFL MVP in Patrick Mahomes might be the toughest game of the season for the Steelers.

They will need to find out their identity by then because the Chiefs have been to back-to-back Super Bowls the past two seasons and will be gunning for a third straight appearance.