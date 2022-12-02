Stefon Diggs injury update: Is the Bills' star wide receiver hurt?

Stefon Diggs is having a fantastic season, with the perennial Pro Bowler putting up consistently elite performances. Alongside Josh Allen, the older Diggs brother has propelled the Bills to another winning season. The Buffalo Bills offense is one of the best, if not the best, in the league, with Diggs being a huge reason as to why. Hence, Bills fans must have been worried when Diggs sat out Wednesday's practice before the game against the New England Patriots.

This must have raised eyebrows and worried sighs due to Diggs' injury record. It is well known that Diggs has only played all regular season games twice in his career. That, coupled with the high-risk nature of his position, must have caused some panic. As much as the Bills have other offensive weapons for Josh Allen, no weapon is as potent as Stefon Diggs.

Thankfully, all fears were allayed when it turned out that Diggs sat out Wednesday's practice due to a scheduled veteran's rest day. This is a normal practice in the NFL, where a non-rookie sits out a practice or two to stay fresh for an upcoming game.

Players like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Rob Gronkowski, George Kittle, and many others are known to take these kinds of breaks from time to time. Stefon Diggs has been in the league for the past seven-plus years, so he deserves this time off.

Did Stefon Diggs' rest pay off for the Buffalo Bills?

In their Thursday night game, Stefon Diggs torched the New England Patriots. He totaled seven receptions off nine targets for 92 receiving yards and one touchdown in the Bills' 24-10 victory.

It's no wonder that a staggering 99.9% of NFL fantasy owners have him starting on their teams. His class has been evident for years now, and given his performances since Week 1, he will likely be awarded All-Pro selection honors at the end of the season.

Stefon Diggs 2022 season stats

This year, Diggs has not only carried on but improved his performances from previous seasons. Diggs has helped the Bills to a terrific 9-3 record, making them a contender for Super Bowl honors. He is operating at a steady clip and at this rate will top all of his previous career-best totals by the end of the campaign.

Diggs has been padding the stat sheet this season and putting up elite receiver numbers. Diggs has recorded 84 receptions for 1,110 receiving yards and ten touchdowns in twelve games this season.

