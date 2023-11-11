Stefon Diggs injury update: Latest on Bills WR for Fantasy Football Week 10

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs started the 2023 NFL season on a high note after going 100-plus yards in five of his first six games. Since then, he has delivered subpar performances according to his All-Pro standards. His struggles are a significant factor in why the Buffalo Bills limped to a 5-4 record.

However, there must be a reason Diggs isn’t producing his usual output. Appearing on the Bills’ injury report for Week 10 might be the answer.

Stefon Diggs injury update

While the Buffalo Bills are already dealing with notable injuries on defense, they have added a noteworthy injury on offense in their Week 10 report. Stefon Diggs was listed with a back injury, making him a limited participant in their Friday practice.

It’s the first time Diggs appeared in the Bills injury report this season, and his fantasy football owners will closely monitor his status. However, attending practice, even in a limited capacity, boosts his chances of playing against the Denver Broncos.

If he ends up playing, he must bounce back from a string of pedestrian performances. After his 100-yard game against the New York Giants, he had 58 against the New England Patriots and 70 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Last week, he had 86 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals.

While those are solid numbers, they are nowhere near his Week 4 output of 120 yards and three touchdowns against the Miami Dolphins. A week later, he finished with 121 yards and a score versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. As a consolation, he leads the league with 70 receptions.

What happened to Stefon Diggs?

The incident that merited Diggs’ injury report inclusion remains uncertain. However, having him on the report is rare because he has been healthy throughout his playing stint in Buffalo. Diggs missed only one game from 2020 to 2022.

The former Maryland standout never went below 13 regular season games played throughout his career. He has played nine games this season, tallying 834 yards and seven touchdowns.

When will Stefon Diggs return?

There’s still a chance Stefon Diggs will suit up in Week 10. His status will depend on the Bills’ upcoming injury reports, and his fantasy owners are hoping for the best.

But if he ends up playing against the Broncos, he might have a big game because Denver surrenders 251.8 passing yards per game, the sixth-worst average through Week 9. Meanwhile, the Broncos give up 27.3 fantasy points to wide receivers, ranking 17th out of all NFL teams.