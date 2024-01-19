Stefon Diggs injury update: Sean McDermott reveals latest on Bills WR's injury ahead of Chiefs playoff showdown

Stefon Diggs is a key part of the Buffalo Bills offense, and the Maryland alum is Josh Allen's favorite target.

Ahead of the Bills' crucial divisional round game against the Kansas City Chiefs, there are reports that Diggs is dealing with an injury. According to Bills coach Sean McDermott, Diggs was limited at Friday's practice session as a precaution to avoid aggravating his foot injury.

Stefon Diggs had a solid 2023 regular season, finishing with 107 receptions, 1,183 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Diggs ranked in the top 10 of most wide receiver statistical categories and was quite close to snagging another Pro Bowl nod.

The Bills' playoff hopes will be aided by a stellar connection between him and franchise QB Josh Allen in the rest of the postseason.

What happened to Stefon Diggs?

Sean McDermott said that Stefon Diggs injured his foot during Monday's 31-17 playoff win over the Steelers.

However, the injury exacerbated during team practice on Thursday. McDermott reckons the foot issue shouldn't stop Diggs from playing on Sunday, but he will need to be monitored closely in the coming days.

Buffalo fans will hope that Diggs can suit up against the Chiefs, as injuries continue to decimate their wide receiver room. The only fit wideouts aside from Diggs are Khalil Shakir, Trent Sherfield, and Deonte Harty.

Buffalo Bills injury report ahead of Kansas City Chiefs game

The Buffalo Bills are putting the finishing touches to their team ahead of a divisional-round game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs will make the trip to Highmark Stadium for a change.

Only a handful of Bills players did not participate in Thursday's training session. They are Christian Benford, Terrel Bernard, Gabe Davis, Taylor Rapp, Baylon Spector and Diggs. They face a race against time to be declared for the game.

Furthermore, three players were limited participants in the practice. They are Tyrel Dodson, Taron Johnson and Sam Martin, who have significantly high chances of playing on Sunday.

The rest of the players on the injury report were full participants, so they will be available for Sunday's matchup against the defending Super Bowl champions.