Stefon Diggs landing spots: 5 teams that should pursue Bills WR

Stefon Diggs has long rumored to want out of the Buffalo Bills amidst an alleged rift with Josh Allen, and he has barely begun his current four-year contract.

On Friday, the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver told ESPN's Stephen Holder that he still had no idea what his future would look like:

"I feel like I take it day by day. Obviously, there's a lot of changes going on, a lot of things going on. I can't really put the carriage before the horse. But I got a great offseason in front of me to put a lot of work in and kind of build around what we got and what we're doing."

Moving Diggs will be somewhat tricky, as the Bills currently have a salary cap of $31 million. However, that is certainly better than the post-June 1 limit of $19 million, whih will leave them with little in the way for roster improvement.

So if they do a deal now, these are the best suitors for him.

5) Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have not had a top wideout since DeAndre Hopkins

It has been a while since the Arizona Cardinals had an elite wide receiver. For the longest time, it was Larry Fitzgerald carrying the franchise through years upon years of misery.

Then, with the veteran nearing the twilight of his career, general manager Steve Keim decided to retool with DeAndre Hopkins. It initially worked, as the Cardinals returned to the playoffs in 2021. But then they regressed; and once again they are left wanting as they ponder Kyler Murray's future.

Whether he goes or stays, wide receiver is a priority, and Stefon Diggs should be on their radar.

4) Chicago Bears

Darnell Mooney could use a new bakfield partner

The Chicago Bears are currently in a conundrum: keeping Justin Fields or replacing him with any of the top quarterback prospects like Caleb Williams and Drake Maye.

But they also have another need: a top wideout. Both Darnell Mooney and Equanimeous St. Brown will become free agents, leaving DJ Moore without a backfield partner. Diggs could be that guy.

3) Baltimore Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor may be leaving the Ravens soon

In 2023, the Baltimore Ravens went all-in to keep Lamar Jackson: they secured the services of Super Bowl-winning wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor and drafted Zay Flowers in the first round. And it worked, with the MVL extending for five years and a then-record $260 million.

Then they went a league-best 13-4 and reached the AFC Championship Game, only for them to lose to the Kansas City Chiefs. And herein lies the problem.

Both Beckham and Agholor may be gone, and Jackson will find himself short on a no. 1 receiver. Hence Diggs, who could also serve as a mentor to Flowers and Rashod Bateman.

2) Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young could use a top-shelf weapon in Charlotte

When the Carolina Panthers drafted Bryce Young first overall last year, it was widely praised as the beginning of a new era of contention. What transpired instead was one of the most calamitous performances in league history.

A severe lack of offensive weapons hampered Young, among other factors, as the Panthers went a league-worst 2-15. Former Pro Bowlers Adam Thielen and DJ Chark and rookie Jonathan Mingo underwhelmed, and they struggled to score consistently, which someone like Stefon Diggs could solve immediately.

1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Licht has a Mike Evans-sized hole to fill

Mike Evans is, without a doubt, the greatest wide receiver in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history. He holds almost all the franchise's receiving records, and has proven his loyalty, from the playoff drought that occured during his first six seasons to winning a Super Bowl and becoming playoff contenders in the next four.

But now he is a free agent, and Jason Licht may lose Evans for nothing. This is where Stefon Diggs comes into play. He is a big-impact wide receiver who can turn around a team's fortunes, as he did in Minneapolis and Orchard Park.