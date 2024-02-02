“He scored on you”: Stefon Diggs’ nephew Aaiden Diggs hilariously trolls Sauce Gardner at Pro Bowl

Stefon Diggs and Sauce Gardner have faced each other across the field in what could become a rivalry for years to come. Diggs and the Buffalo Bills play Gardner and the New York Jets twice a year, and neither is willing to push back. However, things went to another level when the Jets' young cornerback met Diggs' nephew, Aaiden Diggs.

Gardner met Aaiden at this year's Pro Bowl in Orlando, and Stefon's nephew had a few choice words for Sauce during practice:

“You trying to talk trash about my uncle (Stefon Diggs)? I heard you. And look what happened. He scored on you in that week 1 game.”

The New York Jets hosted the Buffalo Bills to open the 2023 season as Stefon Diggs went for 102 yards and a touchdown on 10 catches against Sauce Gardner. When both teams faced off again in Week 11, things got heated as Gardner slammed Diggs hard to the turf in the second half of the game.

Officials called a penalty on Garnder for the hit that led to a skirmish between both teams. Sauce was later fined $10,927 by the league for the hit. Aaiden Diggs likely added another chapter to the rivalry by standing up for his uncle.

Both players had great individual seasons in 2023 with Stefon Diggs getting another 1,000-yard receiving season. This was his sixth straight. He also had 107 receptions and eight touchdowns. Gardner continued his dominance from his rookie season as he made the All-Pro first team once again. The Jets star had 11 passes defended with a forced fumble in 16 starts for New York.

Did Stefon Diggs make the Pro Bowl with Sauce Gardner?

Fans will see both Gardner and Diggs at the Pro Bowl games this year. The Bills star was beaten out in the voting by Tyreek Hill, Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper, and Ja'Marr Chase. Yet, Cooper will not participate due to injury, and Diggs will serve as his replacement. While this marks Gardner's second appearance, this will be Diggs' fourth appearance.