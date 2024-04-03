Stefon Diggs replacements: 3 players Bills should target after trading WR to Texans ft. Tyler Boyd

The Stefon Diggs era in Buffalo is officially over. After being seemingly disgruntled with the team for a while, the receiver was traded to the Houston Texans this morning in a blockbuster trade.

The Texans gave up their 2025 second-round pick in exchange for Diggs, and the Bills' fifth and sixth-round picks in 2025.

Diggs joins an offense that features 2023 Rookie of the Year quarterback CJ Stroud, newly acquired running back Joe Mixon, second-year WR Tank Dell and TE Dalton Schultz.

In nine seasons in the NFL, Diggs has caught 810 balls for 9,985 yards and 67 touchdowns. He will add a veteran presence to a young receiving core and give Stroud a new playmaker at wide receiver.

With Diggs gone, Buffalo has now lost him and Gabe Davis this off-season. They've added WR Curtis Samuel this off-season, but that isn't enough to replace both Diggs and Davis. The Bills will certainly look to add at least one more wide receiver in free agency or the draft.

3 possible replacements the Buffalo Bills should target after trading WR Stefon Diggs

Ricky Pearsall during Florida v LSU

The Buffalo Bills traded Stefon Diggs at sort of an 'unconvenient time.' All top wide receivers on the free agent market have signed, including Calvin Ridley, Mike Evans, Mike Williams, Michael Pittman, Tee Higgins, Gabe Davis and others, are off the market.

There is a chance the Bills could phone the Cincinnati Bengals about possibly acquiring Tee Higgins, who is unsatisfied playing on the franchise tag this season. The Bills could also point to the draft to find Diggs' replacement.

Here are three players that Buffalo should target to replace Diggs.

#1 - Tyler Boyd

Tyler Boyd may be the best wide receiver on the open market. Boyd is a big slot receiver who is also a good run-blocker. Rarely does he drop passes, and he played in all 17 games last season for the Bengals.

Boyd currently has many teams interested in signing him, so it could be tough for Buffalo to compete with the other teams. Since 2016, Boyd has 513 catches for 6,000 yards and 31 touchdowns. He makes a great No. 2 and an even greater No. 3 wide receiver on any roster.

#2 - Allen Robinson

Veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson has been on three different teams in the last three seasons. He was once a bonafide No. 1 wide receiver during his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chicago Bears.

Robinson has had three seasons of recording at least 1,000 yards but hasn't reached that milestone since 2020. Maybe he can give it one last try to re-establish himself as a decent wide receiver in the NFL and Buffalo could be a place for him to to get an opportunity.

#3 - Ricky Pearsall

The Buffalo Bills could look to the 2024 NFL draft to replace Stefon Diggs. This seems more likely as the draft is three weeks away and since all the top wide receivers are no longer on the market. At pick No. 28 overall, the Buffalo Bills could potentially trade up to secure a top wide receiver prospect.

If they don't, they could target Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall at pick No. 28 or in the second round of the draft. Pearsall is one of the best slot wideouts in this year's draft and can be a day-one starter. He plays similarly to Diggs and could be an upgraded Cole Beasley for the Bills.