Stefon Diggs trade grade: Rating Texans' move for 4x Pro Bowl WR as CJ Stroud lands lethal weapon

In a massive blockbuster trade, Stefon Diggs has a new home. The disgruntled Buffalo Bills wide receiver is headed to the Houston Texans for the 2024 season. It's a major move, cementing Houston's willingness to go all in and build a dominant roster with ample weapons.

It's not a surprise that the Bills moved on from Diggs, who had a slightly tumultuous tenure there. However, it leaves them with a pretty glaring hole on offense. Here are our trade grades for perhaps the biggest move of the offseason:

Stefon Diggs trade grades

Houston Texans, A+

As high a grade can be given is being given to the Houston Texans here. Yes, they gave away a high pick in the draft but got a premier talent for a price that's hardly too steep.

Stefon Diggs is still one of the best wide receivers in the NFL but joins an already deep WR room. Diggs was often a one-man show in Buffalo, but he would get to benefit from having Tank Dell and Nico Collins, not to mention Noah Brown, across from him as well.

That gives C.J. Stroud as many weapons as anyone in the NFL has. The Texans knew they had something special when he took them to the postseason in year one. They've gone all in on providing him with everything he could possibly need in year two.

It's a phenomenal trade for them, which makes them a legitimate contender. Getting a couple of late picks as well is a huge win.

Buffalo Bills, B-

Stefon Diggs is headed to Houston

Given how every offseason carried real Stefon Diggs trade rumors, it's difficult to be too upset at the Buffalo Bills trading him away.

There was always a rumor of a rift in the locker room, so they moved on and got fairly decent compensation. A 2025 second-round pick is solid, even if it's not necessarily to the caliber of player Diggs is.

The real issue with this trade is that it comes too late in the offseason. Aside from Tyler Boyd and Odell Beckham Jr., neither of whom are game-changing number one wideouts, the free agent market is done at wide receiver. They don't have a strong succession plan, and Khalil Shakur as WR1 is less than ideal for Josh Allen.

They will presumably go hard on the position in the draft, but that's not a guarantee, and they could draft busts. Losing Diggs leaves a massive hole on offense, but at least they got a decent return.