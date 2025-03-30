Stefon Diggs vs Davante Adams vs DeAndre Hopkins free agency winners: Which team came out on top?

The wide receiver market was busy in the 2025 NFL offseason, with high-profile names such as Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams and DeAndre Hopkins switching teams following a 2024 campaign that ended on a low note.

Ad

With new teams for 2025, these three are set to make an impact despite having different roles. The veterans made noise with their offseason moves, but it's time to see which team added the most beneficial player.

Is Stefon Diggs a good signing for the Patriots?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stefon Diggs joined the New England Patriots to become their WR1. After looking good at three different teams, he has been brought to Foxborough to elevate soon-to-be second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Even with Nico Collins and Tank Dell by his side, Diggs became a key player on the Texans' offense last season. He should be good to go and make an immediate impact on the Pats' offense, although his injury history is a slight concern.

Is Davante Adams a good signing for the Rams?

Davante Adams will share touches with the young Puka Nacua, one of the most intriguing wide receivers in the league. He's replacing Cooper Kupp in Los Angeles and is expected to create a terrific tandem with Nacua.

Ad

After a tumultuous stint with the New York Jets, he should help Matthew Stafford and Co. compete to win the NFC West again.

Is DeAndre Hopkins a good signing for the Ravens?

DeAndre Hopkins went from the Tennessee Titans to the Kansas City Chiefs last season. He helped Patrick Mahomes and Co. reach Super Bowl LIX, but the Philadelphia Eagles dismantled them with a 40-22 win.

Ad

Hopkins joins the likes of Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and talented wide receiver Zay Flowers. After Odell Beckham Jr. in 2023 and Nelson Agholor in 2024, the Ravens will have another veteran in the wide receiver room ready to step up whenever he's needed.

Hopkins couldn't show off all his talents in Kansas City and the Ravens might be able to offer him that opportunity.

Stefon Diggs vs Davante Adams vs DeAndre Hopkins free agency winners: Which team came out on top?

While all three receivers are excellent at what they do, the winner of this competition is the Rams after landing Davante Adams. Adams should get guaranteed targets on the Rams, and he is such a threat that his presence will open up a lot of options for LA offensively.

Ad

He's got plenty left in the tank and his injury history is the best of these three, so the Rams will be delighted to have him on board.

Stefon Diggs can make an impact on the Patriots and help Drake Maye unlock his potential, but his injury history is a concern, and his temper could cause flashpoints. He's the clear WR1 on the offense, but we've seen how difficult he gets when he's not getting enough targets.

Ad

The Patriots needed a WR1 desperately, but as to whether signing Diggs, who is coming off a concerning ACL injury, can recapture his Minnesota and Buffalo form is an open question.

As for DeAndre Hopkins, playing with Zay Flowers and other talented pass-catchers such as Isaiah Likely, Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews will likely not give him many chances to shine. Baltimore signed and released Diontae Johnson last season, who was unhappy with his usage, so it will be interesting to see if they can utilize Hopkins.

Another worry with Hopkins is that he played through an MCL tear for the majority of last season, rather than undergoing surgery. While he is clearly a tremendous receiver, there were many who felt he may have lost a step or two.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.