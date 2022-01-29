“As Steelers fans, we have suffered” - Stephen A. Smith blasts franchise for not having a succession plan following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement

The Pittsburgh Steelers are often thought to have the largest and most popular fan base in the NFL. One of their biggest fans is ESPN color commentator and First Take show host Stephen A. Smith.

On a recent episode of ESPN's First Take, Smith spoke on behalf of Pittsburgh fans about the recent retirement of their longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the team not having a succession plan in place following his retirement.

“My whole point is, listen, Ben will be on TV next year. I think, if he chooses to, I mean, he's gonna be around. We’re going to see him at Steelers games. We’ll see something. And we will revere him for years and years to come because he deserves it. And he's earned it. But as Steelers fans, we have suffered. It is not his fault...it’s an organizational point because you got to have a succession plan, which they did not."

Smith continued to talk about how he feels the blame should be on the team and not Big Ben himself:

"But he was part of that problem, and that's why I said, 'Thank God, it's over.' Not 'thank God, get rid of you. We don’t care about you... disappear,' no. Thank God it’s over because you've been asking people to watch this guy and you, as an organization, have deteriorated him. He is deteriorated in any way because of the positions you put him in to be exposed, because you didn't put the right pieces around him or you didn't have a succession plan. That's on the Steelers; it’s not on Ben. But that's why I said, 'Thank God.'”

Pittsburgh has known for quite some time now that Roethlisberger was on the verge of retiring because he has not been shy about alluding to that fact. He officially announced his retirement days ago. Now the team doesn't have a starting quarterback in place for next season.

Who's up next for the Pittsburgh Steelers at the quarterback position?

Pittsburgh now has a dilemma on their hands because they have no starting-quality quarterbacks on their roster. Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins will reportedly be given an opportunity to earn the job, but as backups to Roethlisberger this season, they were unable to seize the moment.

It is widely expected that the team will either draft a quarterback to develop or trade for a veteran in the league. One NFL veteran who has stated he wants to explore his options is current Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

PFF @PFF Seahawks QB Russell Wilson wants to explore his options this offseason, per @RapSheet Seahawks QB Russell Wilson wants to explore his options this offseason, per @RapSheet https://t.co/LJpiKntZ1F

Wilson is only 33-years-old and has the skills to make plays with Steelers receivers such as Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson.

The one-time Super Bowl champion and eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback also has an uncanny ability to allude pressure, which is the one thing that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin asked to have in his next quarterback.

Although no rock will be left unturned in finding the next great Pittsburgh quarterback, going with Russell Wilson wouldn't be such a bad idea.

