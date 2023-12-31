Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins were in a confident mood after beating the Dallas Cowboys last week, but they ran into a buzzsaw called the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

With the No. 1 seed in the AFC on the line, the Dolphins were obliterated by Lamar Jackson and a potent Ravens offense 56-19, with Tua Tagovailoa being picked off twice in the loss.

With so much on the line for Miami, to put in a performance like this could hurt its confidence.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith didn't hold back after the Dolphins' first-half efforts that saw them down big on the road. It was a measuring stick game for Miami on the road, and it failed miserably.

"You know, I’m freakin done with @MiamiDolphins," Smith tweeted. "I expected them to lose to these @Ravens but damn, could you at least be competitive? Every time there’s a big road game, these boys wet the bed. Right out of halftime, after giving up 28 in the 1st half, they give up a huge kickoff return. Just go back to South Beach! #Damn!"

Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins get blown out by Ravens

Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Dolphins (11-4) saw the Ravens (12-3) take the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and they might have seen their confidence take an almighty hit as well.

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 227 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions and was sacked three times.

Perhaps the worst thing for Miami now is aside from the injuries to Tua and Bradley Chubb, if the Dolphins are to win the Super Bowl this year, they likely will have to go back into M&T Bank Stadium and beat the Ravens to do so.

That seems like a big ask, and considering that the Ravens will no doubt have the mental edge over the Dolphins, it makes it even harder.

It was a big game, with big rewards if a win was obtained, but the Dolphins "wet the bed" and now next week, if they lose to the Buffalo Bills, the AFC East will be lost as well.