"Number one cheerleader and pom pom waiver" - Stephen A. Smith roasts Michael Irvin in wake of comparisons between Cowboys and legendary 1972 Dolphins squad

With the NFL football season nearing, Sunday night's matchup will feature the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Analyst Stephen A. Smith and discussed Michael Irvin's expectations for Dallas this season.

Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, Smith claimed that Irvin is their number one fan. He said that every season when Dallas loses, Irvin says, "Next year will be our year." Here's how Smith put it:

"No matter the consistent amount of years of ineptitude, the perpetual state of affairs that involved the Dallas Cowboys. Somehow, some way, he's their number one cheerleader and the number one pom pom waiver."

He continued:

"The minute they lose and they go home, give them about an hour or two and he'll say, you know, we're going to win the Super Bowl next year. That's what he does. They probably get it from him. But in the end, there's no hope. We all know what will happen to the Cowboys ahead of time and you'll be chronicling it throughout each Sunday on Sunday mornings."

Smith referenced comments from last month, when Irving compared this year's team to the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins:

"And I'll be watching because I'll be listening and looking for the nonsensical drivel that he's going to put forth out there over the national airwaves... I don't know if you saw this. August 15, my first day back. Michael Irvin sat there and compared these upcoming Dallas Cowboys to the 1972 Miami Dolphins. who went undefeated."

Michael Irvin played with the Dallas Cowboys from 1988-1999

2018 NFL Draft

It's no secret that Michael Irvin is one of the Cowboys' biggest fans. Irvin was drafted by the franchise in the first-round of the 1988 draft and played his entire career with them until 1999.

In his career, he has totaled 11,904 receiving yards, 750 receptions, and 65 touchdowns. He won three Super Bowls with Dallas in the 90's and earned five Pro Bowls and three All-Pro selections.

It's understandable that Irvin has high expectations for his favorite franchise in the upcoming season. However, it is a little ridiculous to compare this season's team to one of the greatest teams of all-time in the 1972 Miami Dolphins.

With the season kicking off imminently, we will soon see if Michael Irving is right, or if Smith will be playing him that tape.

