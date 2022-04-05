Stephen A. Smith makes bold prediction for NFL stadium to host next WrestleMania

ESPN analyst and show host Stephen A. Smith took to Twitter to give his opinion as to which NFL venue should host the next WrestleMania.

"Mark my words, next year’s WrestleMania will once again take place over two nights - Saturday, April 1 & Sunday, April 2 - at @SoFiStadium in LA. HOLLYWOOD."

The NFL has long been known for its high ratings amongst its many passionate fans.

The league is also known for its state-of-the-art stadiums, such as the Mercedes-Benz Stadium (home of the Atlanta Falcons) and AT&T Stadium (home of the Dallas Cowboys). The latter just hosted WrestleMania 38, which can best be described as the Super Bowl of WWE wrestling.

SoFi Stadium, located in Inglewood, California, is home to the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers. The stadium had a premiere of its own this past February for Super Bowl LVI.

It was only the second time that an NFL team hosted the Super Bowl in their home stadium (the first was the season prior with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

The excitement and electricity of the WWE seems like a great match for the hustle and bustle of Hollywood, California.

The NFL's top storylines heading into next season

Miami Dolphins Press Conference.

Next season promises to be full of excitement. The offseason has provided more twists and turns than a soap opera as players have retired, unretired, been traded and have been signed.

One of the most intriguing storylines for next year will be whether the Kansas City Chiefs can produce at the same level without their former star receiver Tyreek Hill.

The explosive receiver was traded to the Miami Dolphins for a package of multiple picks. With Hill on the field, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were virtually unstoppable.

The threat of Tyreek Hill beating his man deep caused defenses to shade him with multiple defenders. This, in turn, allowed players such as All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce to have more space to operate in the middle of the field.

Another intriguing storyline for the NFL next season will be how the Green Bay Packers fare without All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, who was traded away to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



Sources: The #Raiders are in the final stages of trading for #Packers star WR Davante Adams, who receives a new contract that makes him the highest paid WR in the NFL. A blockbuster. Las Vegas sends back a 1st round pick, potentially more picks and a player. Davante Adams get a new contract worth $141.25M over 5 years, source say. He gets an average of $28.25 average.

The team also lost fellow starting receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who signed with the Chiefs, and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who was signed by the rival Chicago Bears. This will place increased pressure on Rodgers to lead the depleted team back to the postseason.

Another team that promises to provide an interesting storyline is the reigning champion Los Angeles Rams.

The team will look to repeat as Super Bowl champs. However, they will have to do so without the services of edge rusher Von Miller, who signed with the Buffalo Bills in the offseason.

Tom Brady's return to the Buccaneers may be their biggest obstacle, but Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford will look to improve upon a wildly successful 2021 campaign.

Despite losing Odell Beckham Jr. to injury in the Super Bowl and losing Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans, the Rams signed former Pro Bowl receiver Allen Robinson from the Chicago Bears.

Robinson will team up with superstar receiver Cooper Kupp to continue to help move the football down the field.

The 2022 NFL season holds promise no matter which team you root for.

