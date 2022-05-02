Stephen A. Smith trolls the Dallas Cowboys once again after uninspiring draft

Whenever sports analyst Stephen A. Smith gets the opportunity to troll the Dallas Cowboys, he does, and he never holds back. Some people think that the Cowboys had a poor draft and Smith would appear to be one of them.

On First Take, Smith trolled the Cowboys by saying that even though they had a well-balanced roster last season, they still didn't win a playoff game.

It might be best to look away if you're a Dallas fan, for here is some of what Smith had to say:

“The Dallas Cowboys had Micah Parsons last year. They had Michael Irvin celebrating on social media. ‘Watch what we’re going to do.’ And they still didn’t win a playoff game."

He continued on, saying this:

"I know that they still had Ezekiel Elliott, they still didn’t win a playoff game. I know that Michael Gallup and Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb were on the squad and they still didn’t win a playoff game."

Smith clearly had the playoffs on his mind as he went on:

"Dak Prescott got $75 million last year and they still didn’t win a playoff game. DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons were son the defensive side of the ball and they still didn’t win a playoff game. Trevon Diggs, who had an interception every week for the first half of the season and they still didn’t win a playoff game.”

The Dallas Cowboys lost in the first round of the playoffs last season

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

Dallas finished the regular season 12-5 last season while winning the NFC East. Many viewed them as serious contenders, as they possessed one of the best all-round rosters in the league.

Dallas had six Pro Bowlers on their roster last season. These included punter Bryan Anger, cornerback Trevon Diggs, guard Zack Martin, linebacker Micah Parsons, offensive tackle Tyron Smith, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Of the six Pro Bowlers, four of them made the AP All-Pro team (Martin, Parsons, Diggs, and Anger.)

Dallas hosted the San Francisco 49ers in the wildcard round of the playoffs and fell to a 23-17 defeat. The Cowboys' last playoff win was in 2018 against the Seattle Seahawks, a game they won 24-22. The last time they won a Super Bowl was in 1996 in a 27-17 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After an unremarkable offseason and an average draft, some have been critical of Dallas. Looking at their roster, they have a lot of talent on both sides of the football. They are likely to be the favorites for the NFC East and could well be a contender for the Super Bowl. If America's team are to silence their critics, they will need to do more in the post-season.

