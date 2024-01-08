Stephon Gilmore injury report: Latest on Cowboys CB’s status for wild-card game vs Packers

Stephon Gilmore was acquired by the Dallas Cowboys this season to improve their pass coverage and add another star to their loaded defense. The former Defensive Player of the Year has done exactly that for them and has become even more valuable since All-Pro Trevon Diggs suffered a season-ending injury.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, Gilmore suffered a shoulder in their final game on Sunday, putting his availability in jeopardy. The timing of his injury comes at the worst time possible with the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs kicking off this week. He has until Sunday to overcome it.

Stephon Gilmore injury update

The Dallas Cowboys concluded their 2023 NFL season by defeating the Washington Commanders 38-10 to clinch the NFC East division title on Sunday. One of the few concerns that came from the game was that Stephon Gilmore suffered a shoulder injury in the first half that kept him out for the remainder of the contest. The ailment required an MRI to assess the damage.

"MRI showed no significant damage on Cowboys CB Stephon Gilmore’s shoulder injury from Sunday, per source," Jeremy Fowler reported.

Having a clean MRI is encouraging news for Gilmore's availability, but that doesn't necessarily clear him for the wild-card game against the Green Bay Packers. His practice activity this week, as well as his official listing on the injury report, will give a better outlook on his status before Sunday.

What happened to Stephon Gilmore?

With just under two minutes to go in the first half of the Cowboys' game against the Commanders, Gilmore injured his shoulder while trying to break up a pass to Terry McLaurin. He was removed from the game and was unable to return.

The cornerback gave an update on his status, via Patrik Walker:

"It popped out, and they popped it back in place. It feels great now. I’m excited for next week.”

It sounds as though Gilmore separated his shoulder, but his MRI results have revealed no structural damage. Dallas is hoping he will be available to play against the Packers this week, but how he responds to treatment will likely determine his availability.

When will Stephon Gilmore return?

According to the superstar cornerback, he will be ready to go for the Cowboys' wild-card game against the Packers on Sunday. They are hoping that this is the case as he has been a crucial piece in their defensive scheme. He often covers the top wide receiver on the opposing team, so his presence has been a key to their success this year.

If he is unable to play this week, Gilmore's next opportunity to get onto the football field would come in the divisional round of the playoffs. That can only happen if the Cowboys defeat the Packers, which will be much more difficult to do if he's not in the lineup. A loss would end Dallas' season, so Gilmore will likely do everything possible to play this week.