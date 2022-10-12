Stephon Gilmore claims late-game touchdown attempt by Russell Wilson was an insult: “I thought that was disrespectful”

The Denver Broncos had multiple opportunities to win the Thursday Night Football matchup, but Russell Wilson blew several of them. The Indianapolis Colts cornerback, who played a key role in holding the Broncos from the win, claimed the quarterback's attempts were insulting.

Here's how Stephon Gilmore described his thoughts on the game during his appearance on I Am Athlete podcast:

"I just think a player like myself, if you throw it [at me] too many times, you get taken advantage of. So I just think you shouldn't throw it, especially at that time of the game... So I was just trying to set the record straight. I know he was going to one of their go-to guys, but I thought that was disrespectful."

He went on to explain that these late-game moments are what keeps him going:

"I feel like I'm one of the top corners in the league still. And I feel like it's risky throwing it my way at the end of the game [in] crunch time, they're driving the ball trying to go up in overtime. I feel like as a top corner like myself, it's this I live for, those moments."

Russell Wilson's production compared to 2021

Russell Wilson isn't having a great season

2021 was no picnic for Russell Wilson in his final year with the Seattle Seahawks. He went 6-8 while battling injuries and threw for 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. Through five games in 2022, he has thrown for four touchdowns and three interceptions and is 2-3.

A rough estimate would leave Wilson with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions if he plays the same number of games this season as in 2021.

Wilson's winning pace is on a similar trajectory to what he did in 2021. Additionally, his health appears to be on a similar level as he is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Russell Wilson is slated to start against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, but the early injury has fans worried.

Hopeful Denver fans have been pointing to Peyton Manning's first season with the team. in both players' debut seasons for the Broncos, the team had a 2-3 record after five weeks. Like it was in Manning's debut season with the team, the Broncos will face the Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 6.

This was the game in which Manning exploded and began ripping off wins. Will No. 3 be able to repeat No. 18's feat?

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit the I Am Athlete podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes