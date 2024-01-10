Sterling Shepard net worth: Exploring Giants WR's wealth in 2024

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is one of the most popular players in the blue half of New York City. The Oklahoma alum has been with the storied franchise for eight years and has been a part of two postseason runs in his time spent in NY.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma native has an estimated net worth of $20 Million. Shepard has earned most of his net worth from his eight-year playing career in the NFL and endorsement deals.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sterling Shepard's career earnings

According to Spotrac, Sterling Shepard has earned $32,626,473 in his eight-year NFL career. All of which was spent as a member of the New York Giants, the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Where will Michigan's J.J. McCarthy land? Fire up our 2024 NFL Mock Draft Simulator to find out

Shepard has been a part of the Giants' rotation since 2016 and was handed a new contract upon the expiry of his rookie deal. The skillful pass catcher alternates between WR1 and WR2 when fit, and he's a solid option when available.

Expand Tweet

Sterling Shepard's career timeline

Sterling Shepard played college football for the University of Oklahoma. Shepard saw his productivity and minutes increase every year during his four-year college football career, and he ended his time at Oklahoma with a stat line of 233 receptions for 3,482 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Shepard's performances caught the eye of the New York Giants, who drafted him with a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Upon joining the Giants, Shepard signed a four-year, $5.94 million deal, including a guaranteed $3.24 million and a signing bonus of $2.52 million.

Shepard has been a starting wide receiver for the New York Giants when fit, with the Oklahoma alum starting on the bench in three out of his 75 regular season games. However, over the last two years, Shepard's time with the Giants has been blighted by injuries.

The once-reliable route runner has suffered season-ending injuries in three consecutive seasons. As they say, "The best ability is availability," unfortunately, Shepard hasn't been available for most of the past two seasons. It's unclear what step Shepard will take next, but judging by his most recent post on Instagram; it looks like his time at the New York Giants has ended. If so, he had a great tenure at the Giants, ending his time with the franchise with a stat line of 362 catches, 4,038 receiving yards, and 22 receiving touchdowns in 75 games (72 starts).

Steelers or Ravens defense in Week 18? Fire up our Start/Sit Optimizer for weekly projections