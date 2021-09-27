Sterling Shepard injury: Giants WR suffers hamstring injury against Falcons

The New York Giants had high internal expectations this season. Part of the reason is the wide receiver group, including Sterling Shepard. Shepard is part of a wide receiver core that includes Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton, and rookie Kadarius Toney. Through the first two weeks, Shephard has played very well.

However, in the second quarter of their Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons, Shepard suffered a hamstring injury. Almost immediately after the injury took place, Shephard was ruled out.

Sterling Shepard is out the remainder of Week 3 with a hamstring injury

Sterling Shepard suffered the injury with two receptions for 16 yards. The Falcons and Giants were in a defensive game with a 7-6 score in the second quarter. Shepard was the most productive wide receiver for the Giants through the first two games. He's been in the league since 2016 and was having a breakout season.

In Week 1, Shepard had seven catches for 113 yards and a touchdown. It was against the Denver Broncos secondary that's been one of the NFL's best. In Week 2 against Washington, Shepard was explosive yet again. He had nine catches for 94 yards and was Jones' favorite target.

Injuries have been the biggest thing that has held Sterling Shepard back. In 2017, he missed five games. In 2019 he missed six, and in 2020 he missed four. Shepard is an advanced route-runner and he's good after the catch, but he's been injured time and time again.

Sterling Shepard isn't the only Giants wide receiver to suffer an injury against the Falcons

Sterling Shepard was joined by teammate Darius Slayton in the locker room. Slayton also went down with a hamstring injury in the second quarter. The Giants will now rely on Golladay, as well as first-round rookie Kadarius Toney.

In some good news, Saquon Barkley has touched the ball ten times from scrimmage and has 45 yards. He's still working his way back from a torn ACL, but it's good to see him getting more work. We'll see what the loss of Slayton and Sterling Shepard does to the New York Giants in the second half against the Falcons.

