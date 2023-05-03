Steve Levy net worth: How much did former MNF sportscaster earn in salary?

American sportscaster Steve Levy has an estimated net worth of $6 million, which he has amassed through a decades-long career with ESPN, WFAN, and The Ringer.

Born in March 1965, Levy attended John F. Kennedy High School in Bellmore, New York, and went on to graduate from the State University of New York at Oswego in 1987 with a degree in communications and broadcasting.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steve Levy's career journey: From local TV to MNF

Steve Levy has been an integral part of the sports broadcasting industry, covering a wide range of sports events, including the NFL, NHL, and various college sports. He began his career at New York television and radio companies such as WFAN, MSG Network, and WNBC-AM, but his big break came in 1993 when ESPN hired him as an in-house broadcaster.

Since joining ESPN, Levy has been a versatile sportscaster, primarily working on SportsCenter, and has hosted the late-night edition on Monday night during the National Football League season following Monday Night Football. He has also covered NHL regular season, playoff games, college football coverage, and even baseball, serving as the fill-in play-by-play commentator for Wednesday Night Baseball.

Steve Levy: Outside Sports

Outside of sports, Levy has made appearances in print advertisements for famous Swiss watchmaker Raymond Weil and played himself in the movie Home Improvement, as well as a pair of 2005 films: Fever Pitch, covering the MLB side Boston Red Sox in spring training, and The Ringer, covering the Special Olympics. He also played a cameo role in the music video for the Bob Dylan classic "Like A Rolling Stone."

Is Steve Levy the best-paid sportscaster in American sports media?

While Levy is a crucial part of the ESPN family, he's not the best-paid sportscaster in American sports media. The following are:

Tom Brady — $37.5 Million Jim Rome — $30 Million Tony Romo — $18 Million Troy Aikman — $18 Milion Michael Strahan — $17 Million Kirk Herbstreit — $16 Million Joe Buck — $15 Million Al Michaels — $15 Million Stephen A. Smith — $12 Million Jim Nantz — 10.5 Million

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes