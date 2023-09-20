Streaming Defenses: Top Week 3 Fantasy options for Team Defenses

Streaming defenses has become an extremely popular fantasy football strategy in recent years. This basically allows managers to start a different defensive unit each week based on finding an option with a favorable matchup. This helps fantasy teams get the most out of the position as a whole if they fail to draft one of the few elite options, such as the Dallas Cowboys or San Francisco 49ers.

Managers using this specific strategy will have several legitimate options in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. Matchups are much more important than season outlook in this strategy, so how good the unit actually is doesn't matter as much as how bad the offense they are playing is, as well as the specific weekly situation surrounding the game.

Fantasy Football Defense rankings ahead of Week 3

Streaming DST options for Week 3

The following three defenses are currently rostered in less than 50 percent of fantasy football leagues for the 2023 NFL season. Paired with their excellent matchups in Week 3, they make sense as the top targets for managers using the streaming strategy.

#3, Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are always one of the best home teams in the NFL in recent years as their wild crowd noise gives them an advantage. This is especially true for their defense, as the loud acoustics often make things difficult on opposing offenses.

Rookie quarterback Bryce Young will get his first taste of playing in Seattle as a visitor in Week 3 with the Carolina Panthers. This makes the Seahawks an excellent streamer, especially considering Young has already recorded three turnovers in his first two games.

#2, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars also get the opportunity to host an opposing rookie quarterback in their home stadium in Week 3. C.J. Stroud will experience this AFC South rivalry environment on the road for the first time.

Further improving the Jaguars' defense as a strong streaming option this week is their implied opportunity at plenty of sacks. Stroud currently leads the entire NFL this year in being pressured, including getting sacked 11 times so far.

#1, Kansas City Chiefs

After a disappointing Week 1 performance, the Kansas City Chiefs defense bounced back in a big way in Week 2. The return of Chris Jones is likely one of the biggest reasons why. They impressively prevented the Jaguars from scoring a single touchdown last week.

While the Chiefs' defensive unit looked dominant last week, they have a good chance to be even better in Week 3. Rather than facing Trevor Lawrence, they get an excellent matchup against Justin Fields when they host the Chicago Bears. The Chiefs also get to play at home this week at one of the loudest stadiums in the entire NFL.

