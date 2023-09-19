Top Waiver Wire Week 3 pickups: Which wide receivers to target in fantasy football

The waiver wire provides fantasy football managers with the most useful tool to improve their overall roster construction weekly. Teams that consistently add the right players as the season plays out often give themselves the best opportunity to find fantasy success.

Wide receivers are often some of the most popular waiver wire targets due to the unmatched depth of the position. Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season is no different, as several players have emerged as potentially valuable additions to any fantasy football roster. Here are some of the best wide receivers to target this week that are still available on the waiver wire in most leagues.

Week 3 waiver wire: Top WRs to target

The following wide receivers are currently unrostered in more than 70 percent of fantasy leagues, making them ideal waiver wire targets in Week 3.

Tank Dell fantasy projection: Why you should consider Texans WR

Texans' Tank Dell

The Houston Texans entered the 2023 NFL season with an unclear game plan of distributing their passing targets, especially with rookie quarterback CJ Stroud taking over. They have been in need of playmakers stepping up, which rookie Tank Dell did in Week 2.

While Nico Collins is currently their WR1, Dell is officially on the fantasy radar after a solid performance. He recorded seven receptions on ten targets for 72 yards and a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts. He could be Stroud's new preferred target, making for a solid waiver wire add this week.

Tutu Atwell fantasy projection: Why you should consider Rams WR

Tutu Atwell

The Los Angeles Rams needed some of their unproven wide receivers to step up when Cooper Kupp went down with an injury. While all of the fantasy football hype has understandably been around Puka Nacua, his teammate Tutu Atwell has much more quietly been highly productive as well.

In two games this year, Atwell has recorded 13 receptions on 17 targets and 201 total yards. He makes for a strong, wide receiver option for as long as Kupp remains sidelined and possibly even beyond that.

Jayden Reed fantasy projection: Why you should consider Packers WR

Jayden Reed

It's a new era for the Green Bay Packers now that Jordan Love has officially taken over as their starting quarterback. They also recently moved on from their veteran wide receivers, making room for their young core to compete for targets.

Jayden Reed has stepped up significantly with Christian Watson absent for the first two games of the 2023 NFL season. He has recorded six receptions on 13 targets for 81 yards and two touchdowns in a limited role. He may have earned himself a larger workload in the future and is worth a speculative add from the Week 3 fantasy football waiver wire.

