Stuart Scott cause of death: How did late sportscaster die?

Stuart Scott was one of the most prominent sportscasters of his era, and his unique style inspired some of today's popular sportscasters. Scott enjoyed a sports broadcasting career that spanned almost three decades, and he earned the most accolades due to his stint with ESPN.

Scott died on January 4, 2015, as a result of cancer. He was 49. The iconic reporter passed away in a Hartford-area hospital after an almost eight-year battle with appendix cancer. He is survived by his ex-wife, Kimberly Scott, and daughters, Sydni and Taelor Scott.

Stuart Scott won the 2014 Jimmy V Award

At the 2014 ESPY Awards, Stuart Scott was honored with the Jimmy V Award for his ongoing battle with cancer. That event happened to be his last public event before he died. The Jimmy V Award is named after Jim Valvano, a former North Carolina State basketball coach who died of cancer in 1993 at age 47 after working as a commentator for ESPN.

Upon receiving the award, Scott stated that he had four surgeries in the week before his appearance when he was suffering from kidney failure and liver complications. Following his speech, Scott called his daughter Sydni to the stage to hug him because he needed one.

Stuart Scott's Legacy

Scott is credited with blending hip-hop culture into the world of sports broadcasting in an almost effortless way. The Chicago native was a staple on ESPN and brought significant popularity to shows like SportsCenter, NBA on ESPN, and Monday Night Countdown. While there were already notable African-American sportscasters, none of them embraced hip-hop and seamlessly incorporated it into mainstream sports as Scott did.

According to ESPN president John Skipper, Scott's flair and style, which he used to talk about the athletes he was covering, changed everything forever on the network.

Scott was called a trailblazer by colleague Stan Verrett because of his style, demeanor, and presentation. Scott was a role model for African-American sports journalists, and he is remembered to this day, almost a decade after he passed away. These days, many sportscasters chip in hip-hop culture analogies into their broadcasts, however, no one quite did it like Stuart Scott did a decade ago.